The Reconciliation Bill Is About Saving Democracy

So the Democrats have to be the party of democracy. That means they need to make some obvious moves, such as protecting voting rights, which seems tragically iffy at the moment; but it also means, as Joe Biden repeatedly and correctly says, that they need to show the country that democracy works and can produce positive outcomes. If they don’t manage to come to terms on this reconciliation bill, the negative impacts won’t be merely economic. This reconciliation bill is about democracy. If they don’t pass it and don’t show that democracy works, especially with the government in the hands of one party, the Republican Party will benefit—they’ll almost certainly take the House and the Senate in 2022, and they’ll be teed up to steal the 2024 election for Donald Trump, and American democracy will be on life support.

This is what the Democrats need to understand. Joe Manchin’s statement last week, about this much spending being “the definition of fiscal insanity,” was distressing in the first instance because it was awful economics—it was Democratic Leadership Council talking points circa 1995.

But it was bad also because it showed no understanding of this precarious moment in history and mortal threat facing our democracy. Yes, there were standard nods to hoping that common ground could be found, but there was no language in that statement that demonstrated that he recognizes that the Democrats must now come together to prove that government can deliver services to its citizens. That is what matters, and that’s where any Democrat’s emphasis should be.