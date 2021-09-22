Banning the Homeless Won’t Keep California From Burning

The day before the county’s encampment ban, a group of Topanga residents submitted a letter urging the board to “take action … to prevent camping fires and similar high-risk human behaviors, in order to protect our lives, homes, and community, including the homeless themselves.” Public comment submitted by concerned citizens in favor of the ban struck a less diplomatic tone. From Shelley Schneider: “We need to protect our homes!” From Matthew Ferraro: “Homeless encampments have been a problem for Topangan homeowners for years because of the fire danger they impose.” From Marina Benvenga: “Please get the homeless out of Pacific Palisades, Topanga Canyon, Malibu, Woodland Hills, Calabasas.” From Adam Shapiro: “I have seen this problem getting worse and worse with [M]alibu owners ending up suffering the consequences.” From Arlinda Henderson: “Want them gone.” From Diana Regan: “Remove the homeless from fire zones permanently. Make it a crime to go back.”

Kuehl, the county supervisor for the Topanga area, has taken pains to articulate that her board’s decision is not a criminalization of homelessness per se. “It doesn’t mean that they can’t still be homeless somewhere. It just means they can’t be homeless in these zones,” she said.

Any homelessness services worker in the county could tell Kuehl that it’s no easy thing to go elsewhere; there is almost no permanent housing for the unhoused in L.A., and nowhere near enough shelter beds. Kuehl’s justifications also ignore how the board’s dictate interacts with 41.18, a recent city council ordinance that functionally criminalized homelessness by vastly restricting people’s ability to sleep and store personal belongings in public.

Where to, then? Should unhoused residents of Topanga become domestic climate refugees in Venice?

Where to, then? Should unhoused residents of Topanga become domestic climate refugees in Venice, where the air is clear and tinged by salt and a cool breeze rolls in from the sea, they will likely confront rogue park rangers or sheriff’s deputies out of jurisdiction, who will round them up and drive them elsewhere again. Should they congregate on Skid Row, the epicenter of the homelessness crisis in L.A., they will likely face greater danger than before. The reality is that fires do start in homeless encampments, and they have increased in frequency as the number of unhoused residents of L.A. goes up. But high-profile incidents like the Skirball Fire notwithstanding, the vast majority of encampment-related blazes occur in downtown L.A. and its environs, according to fire department data.