Banning the Homeless Won’t Keep California From Burning

Any homelessness services worker in the county could tell Kuehl that it’s no easy thing to go elsewhere; there is almost no permanent housing for the unhoused in L.A., and nowhere near enough shelter beds. Kuehl’s justifications also ignore how the board’s dictate interacts with 41.18, a recent city council ordinance that functionally criminalized homelessness by vastly restricting people’s ability to sleep and store personal belongings in public.

Where to, then? Should unhoused residents of Topanga become domestic climate refugees in Venice?

Where to, then? Should unhoused residents of Topanga become domestic climate refugees in Venice, where the air is clear and tinged by salt and a cool breeze rolls in from the sea, they will likely confront rogue park rangers or sheriff’s deputies out of jurisdiction, who will round them up and drive them elsewhere again. Should they congregate on Skid Row, the epicenter of the homelessness crisis in L.A., they will likely face greater danger than before. The reality is that fires do start in homeless encampments, and they have increased in frequency as the number of unhoused residents of L.A. goes up. But high-profile incidents like the Skirball Fire notwithstanding, the vast majority of encampment-related blazes occur in downtown L.A. and its environs, according to fire department data.

In 2020, the LAFD Battalion responsible for much of Topanga State Park fought 95 fires “linked to homelessness.” The battalion that covers downtown saw 1,556—over 16 times as many. In other words, homeless encampment fire patterns map pretty closely onto the tenement fires Davis examined in The Case for Letting Malibu Burn. When Los Angeles declares it illegal to camp outside in high–fire risk, low-density zones, the county essentially condemns unhoused people to the very same districts where they will experience the highest risk from encampment fires in the first place.