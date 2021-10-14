The Democrats’ Dilemma: Build Back Faster or Build Back Longer?

Halfway through October, Democrats seem no closer to reaching an agreement on the massive social spending bill at the center of the Biden agenda than they did in September. Democratic leadership has insisted that a deal must be reached by the end of this month, but after last month’s abortive effort to hold a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill without a deal on the other measure, the party remains locked in a debate over what the final topline should be, and what programs among the many that were originally proposed should remain after the culling.

The bill will have to be approved through the complicated and arduous process of reconciliation, allowing it to pass with a simple majority of votes in the Senate. The debate over the reconciliation bill has exposed fault lines among Democrats along ideological lines, with moderates unwilling to condone a $3.5 trillion price tag and progressives adamant against cutting what they see as critical programs. Halloween is fast approaching, but the scariest dilemma haunting progressives right now is what, if anything, they would be willing to cut in order to slim down the bill.

A senior progressive strategist, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, said that Democrats should begin prioritizing what has to be included in the bill before reaching a certain cap. “They’re going to have to start by building [on] what’s non negotiable, and absolutely necessary, and see where that leaves them on a price tag,” the strategist said. “Then I think for some of the other programs, it really becomes about how much can you fit in under the ceiling.”