The Democrats’ Dilemma: Build Back Faster or Build Back Longer?

Democrats also have differing ideas about what is most important in the bill, Glassman said. For some, the ultimate price tag is the biggest issue; for others, the greatest sticking point will be how the bill will be paid for. (One condition of passing a bill through reconciliation is that it must be deficit-neutral.) Still others believe that what ends up being included in the bill is more important than how much the outlay is, or how its costs are offset.

This discrepancy in priorities is demonstrated in part by outstanding objections from Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, both of whom have expressed opposition to a $3.5 trillion bill. Sinema has been more opaque in her goals than Manchin but reportedly has objections to one of the major proposed revenue streams for the bill, raising corporate taxes.

Manchin has not been explicit about what, exactly, he would like to cut from the bill; he has dropped some bread crumbs—and, in a few instances, some outright croutons—hinting at changes that would be amenable to him. The moderate Democrat from West Virginia has floated $1.5 trillion as a top line he would be able to support and suggested that some programs could benefit from means testing or having lower income thresholds for eligibility. He has also objected to the $150 billion “clean electricity performance program,” which would incentivize utility companies to increase their renewable energy supplies.