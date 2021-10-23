Joe Manchin Is Bad for West Virginians

Children are not the only vulnerable West Virginians Manchin is throwing under the bus. Manchin has also expressed misgivings about Biden’s plan to earmark $400 billion for home caregivers, Axios reported in September. Funding home care workers could be especially beneficial in West Virginia, where they today “make less than $10 an hour and where, according to projections from the research and advocacy organization PHI, the state will need to fill almost 30,000 home care jobs over the next decade,” according to HuffPost’s Jonathan Cohn. Demand for caregivers is high in a state with a disability rate of 19.5 percent, a fact you’d think might govern a senator’s thinking about whether funding home care could do substantial amounts of good.

What is Manchin’s rationale? Though his approval among West Virginians has taken a hit in recent polls, a New York Times article has assured readers that Manchin is “listening closely to his constituents.” Yet the sources quoted in the piece are limited to “the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce” and the state’s “business circles.” And as TNR’s Kate Aronoff pointed out at length a month ago, the fossil fuel industry’s sturdiest and most reliable pipeline is the one that flows from its coffers to Manchin’s pockets.

The Washington Monthly’s Bill Scher recently admonished Manchin’s critics to not “drag him” further and argued that convincing the wayward senator will require “more carrots than sticks.” This is the sort of thing that someone with a terminal case of Beltway brain might say. Biden’s budget bill is the carrot. It is a veritable carrot cake, baked with West Virginians in mind. That’s what Manchin got out of the deal, a long time ago—massive benefits for the residents of his state, who seem entirely absent from his thoughts as he holds Washington hostage. It’s as if Manchin specifically wants West Virginians to miss out on the benefits of the Biden agenda. Don’t his constituents deserve better?