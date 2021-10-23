Joe Manchin Is Bad for West Virginians

What does the United States owe to West Virginia? The state exists because political leaders west of the Allegheny Mountains refused to follow secessionists into the Confederacy, sticking with the Union instead. Since then, several generations of mountaineers have risked their lives and livelihoods prying wealth out of the state’s coal mines—a treasure the rest of the nation used to build our shining cities and suburban dreams. It’s fair to say that, historically, West Virginians have done their part to preserve and provide for their country.

Yet in recent years, they’ve been left behind and left alone to fend off the ravages of economic dislocation and the horrors of the opioid crisis. The latest generation of miners are captives in a dying industry ruled by corrupt and callous plutocrats. The state now largely exists in popular culture as a backwater; the butt of jokes. But while it’s one thing to be slighted by strangers, it’s another matter entirely when the source of disdain is its own elected representatives.

His objections to the Biden agenda specifically punish West Virginians.

Does Joe Manchin care about the residents of his own state? In recent months, as he’s served as one of the primary tension points in the ongoing negotiations among Democrats over their budget bill, an essential part of both the nation’s post-pandemic recovery and the party’s own reelection hopes, there has been reason to wonder. His approach to negotiations has been disordered, his demands fluid, and his convictions fungible. He’s now floating rumors that he may quit the Democratic Party if he doesn’t get his way—whatever way that is. One point of consistency has nevertheless emerged: His objections to the Biden agenda specifically punish West Virginians.