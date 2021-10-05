Let’s Call Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema What They Are: Extremists

It’d be difficult to call Joe Biden, whose full agenda Gottheimer has been attempting to block, the member of a “small far-left faction.” If anyone’s earned the title of moderate, it’s him. And actual voters seem to like the $3.5 trillion package a lot. In late August, polling from Data for Progress found that 65 percent of Arizona voters support the package, including 95 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents or third-party voters. Strong majorities also support White House proposals to pay for the plan by raising the corporate tax rate (66 percent) and raising income taxes on the wealthy (75 percent), ideas that are among Sinema’s main sticking points in negotiations. A July poll, also from Data for Progress, found that 57 percent of West Virginia voters—including 55 percent of independent or third-party voters—support transitioning to a 100 percent clean electricity system by 2035. There’s broad support nationally for climate provisions in the reconciliation bill that Manchin has explicitly said he’d like to gut. Fifty-four percent of likely voters, for instance, support phasing out government subsidies for coal, oil, and gas.



The self-styled moderates blocking reconciliation from moving forward are mostly furthering the right-wing agenda of their corporate donors, not constituents. Since 2017, Manchin has been the top congressional recipient of contributions from coal-mining and oil and gas companies. Sinema is a favorite of payday lenders and airlines. As Gottheimer told donors to the dark-money group No Labels, in a recording obtained by The Intercept, he was working for them. When it looked certain he’d get his way—he told CNN he was “1,000 percent” sure the infrastructure bill would pass on its own—Gottheimer told the donors, “You should feel so proud, I can’t explain to you, this is the culmination of all your work.… This would not have happened but for what you’ve built.” Triumphantly, Oregon Representative Kurt Schrader advised the same Zoom gathering not to “get your hopes up that we’re going to spend trillions more of our kids’ and grandkids’ money.”

In a world already irreversibly altered by rising temperatures, there’s no moderate way forward. Back in 2014—when there were tens of billions fewer tons of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere—climate scientist Kevin Anderson argued that the planet faced “an unavoidably radical future. We either continue with rising emissions and reap the radical repercussions of severe climate change, or we acknowledge that we have a choice and pursue radical emission reductions.” Progressives want the latter, or at least the closest thing to it Congress is likely to produce in the next few months. Sinema, Manchin, Gottheimer, and their ilk are doing everything they can to make the former path a reality. No one should call them moderates, or even centrists. They’re extremists. If they have their way, they’re going to get a lot of people killed.