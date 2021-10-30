The Biden Administration Doesn’t Take Voter Suppression Seriously

The 2021 off-year elections don’t offer too many opportunities to draw conclusions about where the country is heading. Nevertheless, talk of signs and portents abounds, even on these pages. A handful of local and mayoral elections may provide some indication of whether progressives might open new fronts to push policies on the municipal level. The New Jersey governor’s race, while little talked about, may open a window into whether the policy ideas that President Biden is pushing can find some beachhead of popularity. And of course, the Virginia gubernatorial race, once concluded, will probably draw the attention of scribblers looking to set a national narrative based on those results, if only because of the commonwealth’s close proximity to the Beltway hive mind.

Still, if you’re searching for that bellwether that might illuminate the national scene, perhaps it makes more sense to look past these coming contests and onto future election cycles. In fact, you might consider taking a broad look, not at key House or Senate races themselves but at the possibility that those elections to come might not even be free and fair, that those who want to participate may not be allowed to do so, and that the results could be overturned by some form of skulduggery.

Someone needs to pay attention to these concerns, because many lawmakers in Washington—even those who are most at risk of losing their seats due to voter suppression and electoral subversion—don’t seem to be doing so. And it’s not clear the president is, either.