It’s Time for Biden to Go on Offense

Among the many metrics that voters delivered us, just mull over these most basic ones: In November 2020, Joe Biden won Virginia by getting 2.41 million votes. One year later, Terry McAuliffe receives 1.61 million votes—a drop-off of 33 percent. Biden also won New Jersey by getting 2.61 million votes. One year later, Phil Murphy is closing in on 1.2 million votes—a drop-off of 54 percent.



To be clear, in any nonpresidential election cycle, there’s likely to be lower voter participation. And the battle is over how much each side can inspire turnout. On the right, there’s been less dissipation of voter enthusiasm. Glenn Youngkin got an astounding 86 percent of Donald Trump’s 1.96 million vote total in Virginia, while Jack Ciattarelli maintained 64 percent of Trump’s 2020 vote haul in Jersey.

Of course, there certainly may have been some small percentage of voters switching between the parties, but in these polarized times, I think it’s fair to say that on Tuesday, Trump-led Republicans just turned out more than Biden-led Democrats. And with Trump off the ballot and out of the White House, the motivation for some Democrats to turn out clearly faded.

