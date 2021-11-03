It’s Time for Biden to Go on Offense

Fundamentally, to solve the problem of Democratic voter enthusiasm, we need to project and demonstrate Democratic muscularity. The president’s patience is being taken advantage of by Sinema, Manchin, and others. It’s time for the reserved and restrained Biden team to go on offense. It’s time for action, and it’s time to wield power.



Among the moves that would be wise for the president and his team to consider: deadlines and red lines. Biden has thus avoided setting them. He should announce a vote for Build Back Better in the House and Senate ASAP and keep to it. If members want to vote it down, go right ahead. But we need to call the question and let the public know who stands where.



Biden should make clear that there are certain popular elements that he’s going to demand be in the bill. Thus far, he has allowed the legislative whims of various closed-door conversations to cut, nip, shave, and whittle down the transformational nature of the plans he initially pursued. Add back in paid leave and Medicare expansion, invite the friction with those who moan about it, and let them vote and explain their positions. And if need be, then let’s vote again.



At the same time, the Biden team should ready a strong executive order agenda on a range of issues from student debt, prescription drugs, weed, labor, corporate accountability, and climate. If Congress can’t act, he will and he should.

