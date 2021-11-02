The GOP’s Only True Purity Test Is the Delusional Belief in Election Fraud

It is still not quite clear how dogmatic GOP voters will require their candidates to be in this matter, despite the fact that casting doubt on elections was perhaps Trump’s most notable and most constant refrain throughout his political career. In Virginia, Youngkin has walked a tightrope: He has said that Biden’s election was legitimate—albeit after first ducking the question—but has also cobbled together a low-proof version of the Big Lie, launching an “election integrity task force” and pledging to audit the state’s voting machines, which is something that has already happened.



In Florida, meanwhile, longtime Trump ally Roger Stone has threatened to run against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis—who has pushed the Big Lie with singular enthusiasm for months—for the crime of not doing enough to safeguard the state’s elections against nonexistent Democratic chicanery. “If Florida governor Ron DeSantis does not order an audit of the 2020 election to expose the fact that there are over 1 million phantom voters on the Florida voter rolls in the Sunshine state,” Stone wrote on the right-wing social media network Gab, “I may be forced to seek the Libertarian Party nomination for governor Florida in 2022.”



At this point, it’s the spectral notion of rigged elections—more than critical race theory fearmongering, possibly even more than fealty to Trump himself—that binds Republicans together. Only one-third of Republican voters believe that the 2024 election will be fair, per an NPR poll published on Monday. More than two-thirds, meanwhile, agreed with the statement: “Donald Trump continues to say the 2020 election was rigged mostly because he is right.” Only 53 percent said that they would trust the results if their candidate lost.

