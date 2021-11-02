The GOP’s Only True Purity Test Is the Delusional Belief in Election Fraud

As Virginia’s gubernatorial election draws to a close, debate continues over what, exactly, the state’s gubernatorial election—and seemingly the year’s only “bellwether” contest for the media to ponder this year—might tell us about what’s to come in American politics. Is it a sign that voters have soured on Joe Biden and that invocations of Donald Trump have lost their potency? Have the Democrats lost the suburbs amid the uproar over “critical race theory?” Is the Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin’s promise of a “Trump Light” future of the GOP the secret to the party’s resurgence?

Picking midterm issues a year in advance is a fool’s errand: Six months ago, political arguments were about lockdowns and reopening schools, not what children were being taught. But there’s one issue on which Republicans have been remarkably consistent: The 2020 election was rigged, Democrats are preparing to steal more votes, and draconian voter suppression laws are the only way to stop this from happening.



It is still not quite clear how dogmatic GOP voters will require their candidates to be in this matter, despite the fact that casting doubt on elections was perhaps Trump’s most notable and most constant refrain throughout his political career. In Virginia, Youngkin has walked a tightrope: He has said that Biden’s election was legitimate—albeit after first ducking the question—but has also cobbled together a low-proof version of the Big Lie, launching an “election integrity task force” and pledging to audit the state’s voting machines, which is something that has already happened.

