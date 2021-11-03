Can Voters Even Dismantle The Police?

The measures on the ballot weren’t even explicitly about defunding the police, and the city’s ability to transform the department would have been limited in the face of the power the police hold over the city. Minneapolis has become a national symbol of America’s big, expensive, unwieldy problem with the police. But even after an 18-year-old girl released footage of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for an excruciating nine minutes and the city erupted, after protests rolled across the globe and the cops took the rare measure of turning against one of their own, after the City Council vowed to dismantle the Police Department, it’s proven near impossible to make even modest tweaks. The ballot initiative was clouded for months by bureaucracy and confusion, which resulted in a barely legible measure that couldn’t possibly address some of the most obvious systemic issues within the force.

For all the bluster about what the Minneapolis vote might mean for the future of policing and the movement to redistribute departmental funds, the measure that was actually on the ballot was remarkably sparse. It didn’t expressly defund the police or alter how cops deploy deadly force. It didn’t offer concrete alternatives or outline specific goals. How many cops would be employed by the city? The proposal couldn’t say. It simply moved police under a new Department of Public Safety, where they would likely work alongside therapists and case workers, and removed a city charter mandate that dictates how many officers the City Council is required to retain. It also would have placed some responsibility for this new department on the shoulders of the council—which is, conveniently, how pretty much every other agency besides the police is run.

Part of the problem was procedural: The ballot measure was wrung through a long and wonky process as it was redrafted and had its language challenged three times in court. During the spring, a plan to outline the specific contours of this new department and run a citywide survey were abandoned after an ethics officer cautioned council members that using public resources to sketch out a proposal would be construed as a sitting official generating ballot support. And over the summer, a judge struck down a version of the ballot that included an explanatory note. Frustration with the lack of details has been consistent across ideological lines. “It doesn’t make sense to me at this point that there is not a written plan,” the civil rights lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong told The New York Times recently. “Quite frankly, I would take a drawing on a napkin,” said the current chief of police, during a press conference prior to the vote (which would later make him the subject of an ethics complaint).