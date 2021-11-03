Can Voters Even Dismantle The Police?

But even leaving aside how broad the strokes were painted, it’s worth asking how truly transformative the passage of the measure might have been. Last week, for instance, the city sent a letter to officers and employees assuring them that if the measure were to pass they’d keep their existing labor agreements and, as per state law, there would obviously still be cops. The labor agreement that covers the Minneapolis Police Department, for instance, prohibits officer misconduct from being recorded if it doesn’t trigger disciplinary action and gives cops entire days to come up with a story between the time they’re accused of wrongdoing and when they record their official reply. It also, as with many other departments across the country, enshrines a system that allows police to appeal a termination—a system that in some jurisdictions has been found to reinstate 70 percent of fired cops.

The MPD union has also been enormously successful in rolling back or ignoring previous attempts to reform the department. In 2019, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey banned the “warrior-style” training that renders the work of policing as a combat situation in hostile territory; the city’s police union immediately offered the training for free. In 2020, Minnesota passed a law restricting how officers could use deadly force; a group of police unions sued the state in response. “The use of deadly force is one of the most critical aspects of a police officer’s duties,” said the executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association at the time. A judge blocked the law from going into effect while the lawsuit makes its way through the courts.

Calls to defund the police or dismantle entire departments are made with this history of reform in mind. There just isn’t much room for a series of gradual changes undertaken in good faith when attempts to impose limits on a well-armed agency are so aggressively and dishonestly dismissed. Thirty years ago, under political pressure following the brutal police assault of Abner Louima, the mayor of New York poured money into a terminally underfunded Civilian Complaint Review Board with the idea that cops are less likely to police their own. Those civilians overturn hundreds of their own decisions every year, helping to clear cops of wrongdoing, and when they do make recommendations to the NYPD, they are generally ignored. Sure, that leaves the question of whether municipalities could ever drum up the political support for more transformative structural changes in policing, particularly in a moment when pundits are underlining a rise in violent crime and measures like the Minneapolis ballot question are kneecapped by red tape. But there’s also a question of what happens if those municipalities get there, and how police (and their political allies) will respond to mandates if voters approve them. It’s not a population particularly well-known for gracefully accepting civilian rules.