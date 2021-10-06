Police Unions’ Latest Grievance: Vaccine Mandates

In September, the State Police Association of Massachusetts, or SPAM, sued the state over Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate. The police union argued that it would cause state troopers “irreparable harm” to be forced to be vaccinated against a deadly virus or be fired if they declined. When that lawsuit failed, SPAM president Michael Cherven threatened that the mandate would have an immediate impact on his workforce. “To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork,” he claimed, adding that it would decimate what he described as an “already critically short-staffed” department. The warning was clear—make us get the Covid-19 vaccine, and you’ll be sorry.

How real is this looming wave of resignations? According to a source within the agency, who spoke with a local news outlet, “only one state trooper has told human resources that they would resign because of the vaccine mandate.” (A few troopers considering retirement, that source said, had inquired about their pensions if they left the force.) It was hardly the mass exodus forewarned by the union.

But that hasn’t stopped police unions and individual cops around the country from pushing the narrative that requiring law enforcement agents to get vaccinated—a public safety measure—is not only an infringement of their rights but somehow a threat to public safety. In Denver, a group of seven police officers (unsuccessfully) sued the city over its vaccine mandate, arguing that it was “unlawful” and that “everyone … is currently being pressured by governments, businesses and educational institutions to submit to a COVID inoculation with no assessment of the risks or benefits for each individual.” (That four of the seven cops already received exemptions from vaccination appeared not to matter to those filing the lawsuit.) Los Angeles Police Department officers have filed their own legal challenge, while thousands of LAPD employees reportedly plan to seek a religious exemption. (Meanwhile, outbreaks at L.A. police and fire agencies have been responsible for 2,500 cases of Covid-19, a Los Angeles Times analysis recently found.)