The Revenge of the Essential Worker

Of all the images coming out of the current strike wave—the motorcycle club joining the Kellogg’s picket line, New York City taxi drivers shutting down the Brooklyn Bridge—the apparent chaos at the John Deere plants is among the most viscerally satisfying. Last week, more than 10,000 workers across 14 plants went on strike after rejecting the tractor maker’s contract offer, an offer that included a 4 percent increase in pay the year after its CEO made $15.6 million himself. To keep its business running, the company told The Washington Post, it “activated a continuity plan,” which sounded reasonable until it became clear that the plan took salaried office workers, gave them punchy new titles like “tractor driver” and “general repair,” and put them on the shop floor.

Jonah Furman, a reporter for Labor Notes, has been diligently collecting quotes from the white-collar workers who have been hastily trained and are now reportedly working 12-hour shifts, six days a week. “I can guarantee that with our lack of skill and numbers, we will not be breaking the strike,” one told Furman. “If, God forbid, this strike goes on long enough for the next build cycle of combines to start … it will be a horror show,” another said. “All of the skilled welders, machinists, and assemblers who normally make these half-million-dollar machines will be gone.”

Leaving aside the cruel logic of forcing the company’s nonunion workers into potentially dangerous situations to maximize profit, the moment is a pure and satisfying embodiment of a conviction that every person laboring under a boss has had: Management can’t do a worker’s job. It’s a point that continues to be made as the people who formerly manned desks attempt to do highly specialized and skilled labor. On the first day of the strike, a salaried worker crashed a tractor inside one plant. The situation has gone somewhat viral, bringing to mind an army of scabs from the accounting department playing like toddlers in a sandbox.