The Revenge of the Essential Worker

Leaving aside the cruel logic of forcing the company’s nonunion workers into potentially dangerous situations to maximize profit, the moment is a pure and satisfying embodiment of a conviction that every person laboring under a boss has had: Management can’t do a worker’s job. It’s a point that continues to be made as the people who formerly manned desks attempt to do highly specialized and skilled labor. On the first day of the strike, a salaried worker crashed a tractor inside one plant. The situation has gone somewhat viral, bringing to mind an army of scabs from the accounting department playing like toddlers in a sandbox.

By some estimates, over 100,000 workers are currently on strike or have recently voted to strike. They include 38,000 Kaiser Permanente health workers, 1,400 Kellogg’s plant workers, and thousands of nurses in Massachusetts and New York. Over the weekend, 60,000 members of the film and television union IATSE narrowly avoided a strike in a last-minute deal, though by some accounts many of those workers didn’t think the contract negotiations went nearly far enough.

The strikers join the 30 million workers who have quit their jobs this year, in what has been termed the Great Resignation but could more accurately be described as the Great Reassessment of Work. One explanation for this seismic shift is that workers simply have more leverage as employers struggle to retain them, particularly in low-wage, customer-facing jobs. Another might be that the people who worked through the pandemic are experiencing that vague but suddenly omnipresent condition of burnout. But the pandemic also magnified the lines between professional classes, where one group of workers spent the last year and a half Zooming in sweatpants as another trundled off to do “essential” and dangerous work, often for significantly lower pay. As the striking John Deere workers’ slogan goes: “Deemed essential in 2020, prove it in 2021. Can’t build it from home.” Which makes it all the more satisfying to watch their salaried counterparts being forced to don hard hats by upper management, as if the uniform is all it takes to do an essential job.