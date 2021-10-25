Is Covid Really to Blame for the Nursing Shortage?

As many as two-thirds of nurses, by some estimates, have said they’ve considered leaving their jobs over the past few months. Given the various horrors of the last year and a half, it’s easy to understand why: Stories of crowded city pandemic wards and medical staff sourcing their own PPE are impossible to shake. In the New Yorker, a nurse described ending most days by walking into her apartment, sliding down onto the floor, and crying. Hospital workers hosed themselves down at the ends of their shifts, terrified of transmitting a deadly pathogen to the people they loved. They watched a whole lot of people die. Now, stories of nurse heroism have been eclipsed by stories of nurse shortages, with seasoned professionals walking off the job, sometimes due to vaccine hesitancy or an existential unwillingness to go on. Often announcements of hospital closures or cutbacks are made by CEOs, who are likely to say nurses are exhausted from working the front lines or don’t want to get the jab. But nurses themselves tend to have more varied reasons for leaving or changing their jobs.

As one nurse told NPR recently, her staff asked for better pay and was thrown a pizza party instead. When hospitals around the country scaled back their labor and delivery departments this year (for a time leaving a 12,000-square-mile swath of Texas without a dedicated unit), few noted that labor and delivery, some of the least profitable hospital services, are often the first to be cut when medical systems struggle. Midway through March of 2020, weeks before most of the country shut down, a group of nurses from Wisconsin spoke to their local NPR affiliate about the algorithm their hospital was using to determine staffing. Some said that management wouldn’t give over-extended departments more staff until they reached 105 percent productivity according to an obscure internal scale, leaving the nurses who delivered babies unable to handle any unexpected admissions. And the flexibility to handle unexpected admissions, as one nurse put it, is “exactly what labor and delivery is about.”

The phrase “nursing shortage” suggests a simple problem of supply and demand, too many patients and not enough people interested in caring for them when they’re in need. And the pandemic has certainly exacerbated issues that have been forecasted for decades: A population of 73 million Baby Boomers aging and requiring advanced care, underfunded nursing schools unable to take new patients, a geographic maldistribution of workers concentrated in more affluent or more desirable places to live. But the cycle of gluts and shortages of nursing staff has been nearly constant since the 1970s, with a particularly bad period in the ’90s as hospitals sought to slash costs by reducing staff, only to realize, once again, that replacing skilled workers with lower-paid counterparts had a drastic effect on whether a hospital saved lives. Which isn’t to mention that the increase in the number of private equity-owned hospitals over the last decade has gutted many facilities, leading to drastic staff cuts and squeezing pay.