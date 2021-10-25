Is Covid Really to Blame for the Nursing Shortage?

The phrase “nursing shortage” suggests a simple problem of supply and demand: too many patients and not enough people interested in caring for them when they’re in need. And the pandemic has certainly exacerbated issues that have been forecast for decades: a population of 73 million Baby Boomers aging and requiring advanced care, underfunded nursing schools unable to take new students, a geographic maldistribution of workers concentrated in more affluent or more desirable places to live. But the cycle of gluts and shortages of nursing staff has been nearly constant since the 1970s, with a particularly bad period in the 1990s, as hospitals sought to slash costs by reducing staff, only to realize, once again, that replacing skilled workers with lower-paid counterparts had a drastic effect on whether a hospital saved lives. Which isn’t to mention that the increase in the number of private equity–owned hospitals over the last decade has gutted many facilities, leading to drastic staff cuts and squeezing pay.

Jean Moore, the director of the Center for Health Workforce studies in Albany, New York, said that her department is waiting for better data to determine whether this particular crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic, portends a true shortage. “We suspect that some of what is happening in nursing reflects some broader issue around labor force participation,” she said. “What kids of jobs are doable, and which aren’t.” Anecdotally, she’s been hearing from colleagues that the staffing shortages are uneven. Hospitals in New York are saying they’re having trouble finding specialized nurses with experience in the intensive care unit or emergency department. But recently, speaking with a colleague in Virginia, she was told the biggest issue was the direct care workers, the attendants and orderlies that make the hospital run. “Everyone is after a candidate pool that is thinking very carefully about what they want to do next,” she said, which essentially boils down to which jobs are worth doing for $12.27 an hour.

Nurses represent a population that has been bludgeoned by the broader forces in the American health care industry, an ineffective and often bloated sector that spent $3.8 trillion in 2019 and still struggled mightily to pay its workers adequate wages. Staffing needs, determined mostly by hospitals and dependent on the ever-shifting priorities of medical groups and new technologies, are changing constantly: In the early 2000s, for example, the profitability of cardiac care centers inspired more hospitals to found them to compete with each other, which in turn increased the need for cardiac nurses. It’s an “elastic” industry, according to Patricia D’Antonio, a nursing historian at the University of Pennsylvania. “Nurses are the backbone of the health system,” she said. “And the health system continues to expand, no matter what we do.”