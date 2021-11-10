If Joe Manchin Cares About Medicare, He Should Invest in the People Who Fund It

Before you blame yet another thing (in addition to killing cable, golf, diamonds, and mediocre casual dining) on the “kids these days,” consider why young people are delaying or forgoing children. A New York Times poll of parents having fewer kids than they would like showed that 64 percent found the cost of childcare prohibitive. That doesn’t even tell the whole story. Student loan debt has ballooned, doubling since 2007 to an average of nearly $37,000, and saddling more young people with loan obligations that siphon off critical assets that could have been invested in childcare. Then consider the housing market. The average homebuyer in 1981 was 31. She or he is 47 today. In a 2017 study by the National Association of Realtors, 83 percent of non-homeowners blamed their student debt.

Our contracting population comes back to the financial morass into which we are forcing young people. Universal childcare, paid family leave, two years of universal community college: each of these is intended to address that morass. Each would dismantle one of the obstacles that is delaying or preventing young people from having children. That, in turn, is critical to preserving a steady-enough population flow to grow up and pay into Medicare and Social Security. And yet accomplishing each of these was either killed by or severely curtailed by Joe Manchin.

The kind of fiscal responsibility that Manchin preaches, in the light of the system that is financially strapping young people at every turn, is a penny smart, but a dollar foolish.

The kind of fiscal responsibility that Manchin preaches, in the light of the system that is financially strapping young people at every turn, is a penny smart, but a dollar foolish. His opposition highlights something more profound about the myopia of cost-cutting in general, and the way it often comes at the cost of investing in people in specific. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Manchin argued that he wouldn’t support a $3.5 trillion Build Back Better package because of what it might mean for the national debt. “[S]ome in Congress have a strange belief there is an infinite supply of money to deal with any current or future crisis, and that spending trillions upon trillions will have no negative consequence for the future,” he said. What’s fascinating here is that while he doesn’t want America’s debt to grow, he’s more than willing to pass that debt on to Americans. While he’s asking young people to make an investment in their future, he’s unwilling to allow America to invest in theirs.