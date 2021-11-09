The Democratic Plot to Stop a Socialist From Becoming Buffalo’s Mayor

That plan, which involved infusions of cash from wealthy Republican donors, worked. Brown defeated Walton in the general election. But she wasn’t the only casualty. Kim Beaty, the Democratic nominee for Erie County sheriff, will likely narrowly lose to Republican nominee John Garcia, who carried every city and town in the county except for Amherst, Buffalo, and the town of Tonawanda. He currently has 46.5 percent of the vote to Beaty’s 43.9 percent. Given that around 19,000 absentee ballots were requested, that race remains too close to call.



Garcia, who supported Brown, is not a run-of-the-mill Republican. He is the hand-picked successor of outgoing Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, a notoriously unfeeling and Trump-loving extremist associated with the constitutional sheriffs movement, which asserts that sheriffs have the authority to decide which laws to enforce based on their interpretation of the Constitution. So-called constitutional sheriffs have brutally cracked down on immigrants suspected of entering the country illegally while refusing to enforce gun safety laws and mask mandates. Thirty-one people have died in Erie County jails since Howard’s appointment, most as a result of suicide or medical neglect, and many more have attempted suicide. Brown’s decision to mount a Republican-backed write-in campaign rather than accept the primary results likely juiced Republican turnout in Buffalo, the seat of Erie County, and swung countywide races, including the sheriff’s race, to the right.

Democrats have talked for years about the need to ensure that more women, especially Black women, who are often said to be the party’s backbone, occupy high-level roles within the party. At the same time, a rising cohort of Democratic strategists is spreading the gospel of popularism, which basically means avoiding alienatingly “woke” language and controversial topics like immigration and “defunding” the police, in favor of focusing on things already known to be popular, like jobs and kittens.