The Democratic Plot to Stop a Socialist From Becoming Buffalo’s Mayor

Nearly as disturbing as Brown’s sleazy collusion with his supposed ideological enemies was the local press’s feigned or actual ignorance of what was clearly unfolding. Despite years of reporting on Brown’s connections to Paladino, much of it from The Buffalo News, veteran Buffalo News political reporter Bob McCarthy downplayed them in an October 26 appearance on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show. Referring to Brown, Lehrer said, “He’s welcoming Carl Paladino support at the very least, it sounds like.” “No, that’s not true,” McCarthy responded. “The mayor has not accepted Carl Paladino’s support and, as a matter of fact, rejected it.” Following up, Lehrer said, “There’s Carl Paladino money in his campaign. Is that what you’re saying?” McCarthy replied, “I’m not aware of that. I don’t know. I’d have to check that.”



It’s clear that Republicans both aided and celebrated Brown’s triumph in the general election, and equally clear that most high-ranking New York Democratic officials did nothing to help Walton or actively supported Brown. Jay Jacobs, the chair of the State Democratic Committee, not only refused to endorse Walton but likened her to David Duke, the former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who is from Buffalo, refused to endorse Walton and endorsed Beaty just three days before the election. New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Black woman from Buffalo and the first woman in the state’s history to hold the position of Assembly majority leader, endorsed Brown.

“Rather than lay out a positive vision for the future, Brown and his GOP backers ran a negative, sexist, and smear-filled campaign that fueled right-wing turnout,” Ravi Mangla, a spokesperson for the New York Working Families Party, told me in an email. “Democratic leaders who supported Byron Brown’s write-in campaign, or stood passively on the sidelines, bear responsibility for the outcomes we see on the county level.” That top Democrats were willing to collaborate with Republicans—including active Trump supporters—or ignore their involvement in the mayor’s race, withhold support from Democratic primary-winners, and tacitly authorize dishonest and possibly illegal ad campaigns to crush their own party’s mayoral nominee is bad enough. That in doing so they may also have helped defeat Beaty, a Black woman who ran on bringing modest reforms to a deadly sheriff’s office, is unforgivable.