Who Will Win the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature?

Haruki Murakami (T-shirt anthologist; 5–1 odds)

Ko Un (Canceled South Korean poet; 34–1 odds)

Here are two things I believe. The first is that the whole Sally Rooney bucket hat thing was cooked up as a psy-op by Penguin Random House—which somehow persuaded Farrar, Straus and Giroux that literary millinery was the future of marketing—to distract from PRH’s far more embarrassing clothing-themed item: a book by Haruki Murakami about his T-shirt collection. Just in case you missed that: the new Murakami book is literally a collection of photos of his shirts, with descriptions of said shirts. It is called Murakami T: The T-Shirts I Love. This is a new low for literature. (There is also, incredibly, an unrelated Uniqlo t-shirt collaboration.) Anyway, the second thing I believe is that shirts notwithstanding, Haruki Murakami is not going to win the Nobel Prize, not this year and probably not ever. (Maybe he will win when the Nobel Committee is made up primarily of Gen X audio fidelity enthusiasts.) Murakami remains the betting favorite because he is among the most popular writers of literary fiction. And yet his status as—arguably—the most famous international writer of literary fiction is almost certainly what will keep him from winning the Nobel. The one thing that gives me pause is that after Tokarczuk, Handke, and Glück we are probably due for a popular writer. But still, this isn’t Murakami’s year. In any case, Sweden doesn’t really have ideal t-shirt weather.



As for Ko Un, he remains a cautionary tale about using Nobel Prize betting odds as a guide for figuring out who will actually win the Nobel Prize. Ko Un has remained a betting favorite despite the fact that a sexual harassment scandal caused him to literally be removed from South Korean textbooks. Yes, in a post-Handke world anything is possible. But Ko Un is not going to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.



These Poets Are Not Going to Win



Anne Carson (Canadian poet, playwright, translator, essayist, ancient deity, shadow on the wall, copse of trees swaying gently in the wind, 8-1 odds)

Charles Simic (American poet; 26-1 odds)

Homero Aridijas (Mexican poet; 26-1 odds)

Linton Kwesi Johnson (Jamaican dub poet; 34-1 odds)

I’ll be honest: Carson intrigues me and in various drafts of this piece I have included her as a favorite. She should be undone by two simple facts: She is a poet and she writes in English. And yet, is Carson a poet? Does she write in English or do the strange markings she makes on a woodblock before sending to New Directions (which then packages them as a special edition retailing at $74.99) simply happen to appear to be written in English? No one seems to know what she is, though my understanding is that the Democrats have earmarked several million dollars in the budget reconciliation bill for research to find out. In any case, the poets (all of them) somehow managed to get even more annoying after Glück won and the world is screwed up enough right now. The last thing we need is two Nobel Prize winning poets in a row. It’s not happening!