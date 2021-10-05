Who Will Win the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature?

The prize’s recent history doesn’t offer much insight into its trajectory—the past few years offer a muddle of competing ideas. When I asked the Swedish journalist, novelist, and Nobel watcher Jens Liljestrand who he thought would win, he wrote, “No one really knows anymore, and it’s hard to see the logic. After Dylan—a pop culture icon? Ishiguro—a Booker Prize–winning novelist? Louise Glück—an elite niche poet? How does this system work?” And where does it go from here? Should the prize continue to reward obtuse and obscure writers of dense prose? Should it take applications via Medium? Should it become the first literary award given out to an influencer? (An actual influencer, not an aspiring one like Salman Rushdie or the people he D.M.s on Instagram at 2 a.m.)



Still, for all the uncertainty, three data points may help the armchair Nobel Prize speculator. The first is the identities of the three most recent laureates. Back in 2017, after Ishiguro won, I wrote that the Nobel Prize was becoming more populist and fun and was exploring different modes of literature, like Svetlana Alexievich’s oral histories and Bob Dylan’s collaborations with ELO’s Jeff Lynne. I was wrong about that. The prize was canceled—in the old sense of the word, though sort of in the new sense, too—the following year, and seven members of the academy resigned. Since returning, the academy has made three capital-L literature choices in a row: Tokarczuk, Handke, and Glück. In my interview with Nobel Prize Committee Chair Anders Olsson, he stressed this again and again: The Academy is focused exclusively on literary merit and nothing else. This is why Handke’s abysmal politics weren’t disqualifying; it’s also why one probably shouldn’t expect another offbeat choice like Bob Dylan—though, to be fair, I should not be trusted when it comes to Dylanology and the Nobel Prize. In any case, we have had three consecutive winners who might be called “writers’ writers.”



The Nobel Prize’s abysmal record on diversity is a second guide star for speculators. Though the prize has been awarded 117 times, only 16 women have won. A Black African writer has not won in my lifetime. The prize has been awarded to Europeans 14 times this century—this despite the Nobel Committee’s vocal emphasis on greater diversity and its quasi-public apologies for the prize’s well-earned reputation for Eurocentrism. With this in mind, the likelihood of the next Nobel Prize in literature being awarded to a non-European and non-American should be exceedingly high. Should. For all the talk of righting this ship, however, it’s clear that the Nobel Committee is going to do whatever it wants and that what it wants is to award a dour novelist writing lyrical reflections about an affair they had during World War II with a 15-year-old girl, preferably in French.