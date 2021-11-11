Donald Antrim’s Reckoning With Torment

One Friday in April revisits some of the same events that he treated in that earlier book: the deaths of his close relatives; his estrangement from his uncle, whom he idolized and thought was a “free spirit” until his uncle lay on top of him when he was drunk. Antrim divulges many painful moments in The Afterlife, but they are crafted—ironic and witty, rhetorically honed. Yes, he describes his mother as threatening, abrasive, spiteful, divisive, and paranoid, and relates how she died miserable from a virulent cancer no doubt accelerated by her hard living, but he also includes the kooky details that make us smile as we grimace: that she believed “in death she would be met by Carl Jung, the Virgin Mary, and Merlin the magician; that she had done her work on earth and that her work was good; that she was one of those who had been chosen to herald the coming new order of beautiful humanity; that in a former life she had died a watery death as a Roman galley slave, shackled to the oars; that men were shits and her children were hostile; that her smoking was her business, so mind your own fucking business.” In The Afterlife, there is a distanced self-awareness that makes the pain and grief seem managed, controlled.

Some of the scenes and elements of Antrim’s hospitalizations and time of suicide also appear in his fiction—in particular in his story “The Emerald Light in the Air,” which the story’s editor, Deborah Treisman, described as “part painful realism and part mystical fairy tale.” Like Antrim, the story’s protagonist, Billy French, has just come through two hospitalizations for suicidal ideation and dozens of rounds of ECT. Billy’s suicidal state is brought on by grief over the death of his parents and the loss of a lover; Billy describes a burning in his temple, as though he had an itch that needed to be scratched by a bullet. Billy, too, has a hallucination in the hospital that his face has been deformed—one of the lowest points that Antrim describes in One Friday in April. Antrim’s rendering of Billy’s ECT in “Emerald Light” is strikingly similar to what appears in One Friday in April.

One Friday in April is a bleak and intimate account of early memories and how their sustained torment led him to a period of debilitating mental illness.

“Emerald Light” edges into surrealism when Billy, whose car has become marooned on a rocky creek bed in a storm, is approached by a boy who thinks Billy is a doctor, coming to ease his mother’s pain as she dies from cancer. Billy goes to her aid, not quite pretending to be the doctor; he administers an Ativan to the mother, under her husband’s watch, and then hands over the bottle. He knows he can’t help her, but maybe he can ease her suffering, which he imagines must, in some way, mirror his. The image of the Antrim doppelgänger attending a mother dying in agony of cancer calls to mind Antrim’s own ministrations to his mother, Louanne, and his fears, admitted in The Afterlife, that he had somehow committed matricide. Is the Ativan intended not only to deliver calm but as the kind of sedative that might hasten the mother’s death?

