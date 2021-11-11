Donald Antrim’s Reckoning With Torment

Though Antrim tries to stay close to the action—the medications he tries, the sheer hours he spends weeping over his past mistakes and his ruined future—the book has a looping, discursive quality. To help his reader understand his suicide’s own particular history, Antrim moves, often within the same paragraph, between his present circumstances and his past, when he so often found himself prey to the dysfunction of his parents.

His father, a T.S. Eliot scholar, and his mother, a tailor and sometime-costume designer, were inveterate alcoholics, with a chaotic and sometimes violent relationship. They divorced when Antrim was six and remarried shortly thereafter, before divorcing again, when Antrim was in his thirties, after his mother was hospitalized several times for alcohol poisoning. They gave Antrim a dislocated, lonely, anxious childhood, crisscrossing the southeastern corner of the country, from Virginia to Florida and North Carolina and back again. He lived in 15 or 16 houses before being sent off to boarding school. Antrim chronicled some of this in The Afterlife, which he began shortly after his mother’s death—“too soon for writing to be safe,” he writes in One Friday in April. “I worked at betrayal,” he says of that first memoir, and his guilt festers.

One Friday in April revisits some of the same events that he treated in that earlier book: the deaths of his close relatives; his estrangement from his uncle, whom he idolized and thought was a “free spirit” until his uncle lay on top of him when he was drunk. Antrim divulges many painful moments in The Afterlife, but they are crafted—ironic and witty, rhetorically honed. Yes, he describes his mother as threatening, abrasive, spiteful, divisive, and paranoid, and relates how she died miserable from a virulent cancer no doubt accelerated by her hard living, but he also includes the kooky details that make us smile as we grimace: that she believed “in death she would be met by Carl Jung, the Virgin Mary, and Merlin the magician; that she had done her work on earth and that her work was good; that she was one of those who had been chosen to herald the coming new order of beautiful humanity; that in a former life she had died a watery death as a Roman galley slave, shackled to the oars; that men were shits and her children were hostile; that her smoking was her business, so mind your own fucking business.” In The Afterlife, there is a distanced self-awareness that makes the pain and grief seem managed, controlled.

Some of the scenes and elements of Antrim’s hospitalizations and time of suicide also appear in his fiction—in particular in his story “The Emerald Light in the Air,” which the story’s editor, Deborah Treisman, described as “part painful realism and part mystical fairy tale.” Like Antrim, the story’s protagonist, Billy French, has just come through two hospitalizations for suicidal ideation and dozens of rounds of ECT. Billy’s suicidal state is brought on by grief over the death of his parents and the loss of a lover; Billy describes a burning in his temple, as though he had an itch that needed to be scratched by a bullet. Billy, too, has a hallucination in the hospital that his face has been deformed—one of the lowest points that Antrim describes in One Friday in April. Antrim’s rendering of Billy’s ECT in “Emerald Light” is strikingly similar to what appears in One Friday in April.