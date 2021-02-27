The Paris Agreement Is Already Outdated

It’s unambiguously good news that the Biden administration has rejoined Paris. The system, however, was flawed from the beginning—in no small part thanks to U.S. meddling. Rather than the sorts of binding targets present in previously proposed frameworks, the “ratchet mechanism” for bolstering NDCs is based on an honor system: Countries with pledges that already extended through 2030 could resubmit their old ones, while those that ended in 2025 had to be updated. The signatories who did ratchet up are now on pace to emit just 2.8 percent less by the start of the next decade than they were under their old plans—a modest improvement but nothing to write home about. The world’s two biggest emitters—the U.S. and China—still haven’t released updated pledges. China has stated that it plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, and the Biden administration has pledged to announce new 2030 targets—toward the goal of getting to net-zero by 2050—at an Earth Day summit in April. There are no consequences for any of the laggards and every incentive to keep a stream of positive press releases about net-zero pledges coming from countries and corporations.

Net-zero pledges are their own genre of crap. Climate justice groups—particularly those from climate-vulnerable countries—have consistently raised concerns about the faulty accounting embedded in such promises, which place enormous faith in unproven technologies to counterbalance continually rising emissions. Just this week, Friends of the Earth International released a report supported by the Third World Network, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and La Via Campesina (among many other groups) once again taking aim at the creative math that can obscure a nation’s or company’s intent to keep emitting at unsustainable levels.

“‘Net zero’ is a smokescreen, a conveniently invented concept that is both dangerous and problematic because of how effectively it hides inaction,” the groups wrote. “We have to unpack ‘net zero’ strategies and pledges to see which are real and which are fake.” Instead of pledges that rely inordinately on technological fixes we don’t yet have, they call instead for commitments to “real zero,” including “a coordinated phase-out of fossil fuel production and consumption,” along with “binding rules on big business, allowing us to rein back the power of transnational corporations (TNCs) and provide victims with access to justice, compensation and restoring of their livelihoods wherever crimes occur.” Carbon markets, they argue—baked into Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, thanks in part to Shell—won’t cut it: They mainly create new profit-making opportunities in the form of carbon-offset markets that do more harm than good. These often rely on land grabs that threaten biodiversity, all with dubious climate benefits.