The Paris Agreement Is Already Outdated

The Paris Agreement is a paradox. On the one hand, it provides an essential, shared framework for the nations of the world to tackle the climate crisis. On the other, as those who follow climate politics closely have long known, it has almost no power to ensure the commitments made under it are anything other than a load of crap. New numbers have helped quantify the problem.

On Friday, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change released a new “synthesis” report tallying the carbon content of 48 updated “Nationally Determined Contributions,” a.k.a. how countries plan to do their part to curb warming. These new plans—representing 75 of the 191 nations signed on to the Paris Agreement—were revised last year, per the deal’s terms. And according to the U.N.’s tally, those pledges would deliver emissions that are just 0.5 percent below 2010 levels by 2030—a far cry from the 45 percent reduction the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has suggested is necessary by that date to cap warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of U.N. Climate Change, put it bluntly: “We are collectively walking into a minefield blindfolded. The next step could be disaster.”

It’s unambiguously good news that the Biden administration has rejoined Paris. The system, however, was flawed from the beginning—in no small part thanks to U.S. meddling. Rather than the sorts of binding targets present in previously proposed frameworks, the “ratchet mechanism” for bolstering NDCs is based on an honor system: Countries with pledges that already extended through 2030 could resubmit their old ones, while those that ended in 2025 had to be updated. The signatories who did ratchet up are now on pace to emit just 2.8 percent less by the start of the next decade than they were under their old plans—a modest improvement but nothing to write home about. The world’s two biggest emitters—the U.S. and China—still haven’t released updated pledges. China has stated that it plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, and the Biden administration has pledged to announce new 2030 targets—toward the goal of getting to net-zero by 2050—at an Earth Day summit in April. There are no consequences for any of the laggards and every incentive to keep a stream of positive press releases about net-zero pledges coming from countries and corporations.