The Climate Fight Will Seem Impossible—Until Its Sudden Victory

History’s first lesson? Don’t give up. As Angela Davis has pointed out, imagine being an abolitionist in 1850, the year of the Fugitive Slave Act, which mobilized the entire federal and state apparatus to capture enslaved people attempting to escape. Anti-slavery activists faced this staggering political defeat that year, yet most of them would then live to see the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment, abolishing slavery in the United States, in 1865. Similarly, said Jeanne Theoharis, a Brooklyn College professor and author of The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, in the 1950s, when Rosa Parks was actively organizing, there was “no sign that she was going to see change in her lifetime.” In 1955, just months before Parks famously refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus, the men responsible for the death of 14-year-old Emmett Till, a child brutally murdered for supposedly flirting with a white woman, were acquitted. Parks and others worked for years to challenge the unjust conviction of Jeremiah Reeves, a Black teenager sentenced to death for the alleged rape of a white woman (he said the relationship was consensual), but Reeves was executed in 1957. Years later, Parks said of that time, “Sometimes it was very difficult to keep going when all of our work seemed to be in vain.” She could not have anticipated that her own organizing would, within the decade, help end Jim Crow and pass the Voting Rights and Fair Housing Acts. “This moment looks bleak,” said Theoharis, “but we could be on the cusp of change.”

Some will worry about the political optics of tactics like blocking traffic or blowing up pipelines, but such specifics may be beside the point. Theoharis, also the author of A More Beautiful and Terrible History: The Uses and Misuses of Civil Rights History, notes that some myths about the civil rights movement muddle our understanding of that time, in turn warping our analysis of contemporary activism. One of these myths, she says, is “the idea that there’s a right way” to protest. In recent years, centrists and conservatives have often held up the nonviolence of Rosa Parks or Martin Luther King Jr. as the “correct” persuasive strategy, in contrast to #BlackLivesMatter protesters, who have sometimes been criticized for confrontations with the police. Yet that elides the more complex history of the civil rights movement. A related myth, Theoharis told me, is that “if you shine a light on injustice in the United States it will be remedied, and that’s just not true.” These narratives, Theoharis explained, “distort how change happens and why it happens.”