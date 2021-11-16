Conservative White Parents Want the Freedom to Ban Books

Close followers of the moral panic that has taken hold of scores of white conservative parents have likely noticed a shift in recent weeks in the litany of supposed horrors these parents believe are being injected directly into the tender minds of their innocent children by our nation’s schools. It’s books—and specifically books that, much to their alarm, center around not only race but also queer themes and queer characters, and even sometimes feature—gasp!—queer sex. If parents screeching about their children even being in the same building as a book that casually references anal sex sends you time traveling back to the late ’70s, you aren’t be too far off. Save Our (white) Children is back, baby!

Last week, a small suburban school district outside of Wichita, Kansas announced that it pulled 29 books out of its libraries. The decision to remove those books came after one father complained about the Young Adult novel The Hate U Give, which is about a young Black girl who witnesses a police officer murder her best friend, and then followed up with a list of 28 other books he deemed offensive to his sensibilities. In addition to novels like Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sherman Alexie’s The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, his list also featured a robust selection of books with queer themes. In an email to principals and librarians, the Goddard school district’s assistant superintendent Julie Cannizzo assured them that it wasn’t a ban. “We’re not banning these books or anything like that as a district,” she wrote in an email, it was just a cautionary measure because they might just “have content that’s unsuitable for children.”

While the decision to remove the books was quickly reversed, the Goddard situation is just the latest example of how the manufactured panic over the ideas being taught in public schools has turned into a book banning spree. None of this is new: Right-wing activists and conservative white parents have long embraced book banning as a tactic to communicate their outrage. And as in the past, the racism of white conservative parents and their current obsession with “critical race theory” is quickly merging with a sex and gender panic to become a sort of fascist politics, one where the white, straight, nuclear family is cast as under attack.