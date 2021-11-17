Beto for Gov: Here’s What I’d Do Differently From Senate Run

The larger issue for O’Rourke, and Democrats in general, is surpassing Republican turnout in the midterms. Democrats have privately been fretting that Republican energy is high this cycle while Democratic enthusiasm is depressed. Last week the Democratic Governors Association held a debriefing for campaign operatives and consultants on the results in the Virginia governor’s race, according to two Democrats with knowledge of that meeting. The debriefing’s findings included that Virginia Democrats and the McAuliffe campaign hit all their turnout marks, but Republican turnout simply beat “anyone’s wildest expectations,” according to one of the Democrats with knowledge of the debriefing.

Even though it’s a longshot for O’Rourke, the Texas gubernatorial race is likely to be one of the more high-profile contests of 2022. The Washington Post pointed out that Abbott has more than $50 million in his campaign account and O’Rourke is a proven megafundriaiser.

When O’Rourke ran for Senate against Cruz, he was able to juice turnout and support both nationally and within the state. But that still wasn’t enough. Cruz dominated all across rural Texas and the northern part of the state. This time around, O’Rourke said, “I’m going to make sure in these northern counties, these western counties, these eastern counties … and the panhandle to boot, that we make clear the contrast.” For example, he said, “In the seven years that Greg Abbott has been in office at least 20 rural hospitals have had to shut their doors.”

To win, O’Rourke will have to appeal to more than Texas Democrats. He’ll have to win over Texas Independents and some Republicans. He will have to replicate his success in urban centers in the state but also switch some neighboring counties from Republican to Democrat. O’Rourke was frankly clobbered by Cruz in the entire central and northern part of Texas. He’ll need to be more competitive in counties like Tom Green, Taylor, Van Zandt, and Henderson, all of which Cruz dominated. He’ll also have to stop the bleeding along the Rio Grande that could further hinder his competitiveness in a general election matchup (it’s unclear if a strong third-party candidate like, potentially, actor Matthew McConaughey, will emerge to further complicate this campaign).