Beto for Gov: Here’s What I’d Do Differently From Senate Run

O’Rourke oftentimes leans heavily on his signature soaring rhetoric and effusive optimism. But he also was realistic about the likelihood of the makeup of the state legislature in the best-case scenario if he won the governorship. He said he still expected Republicans to control the state legislature and therefore limit what he as governor would be able to pass.

“I don’t know that if elected governor and with a likely Republican-majority legislature that we would be able to pass universal health care in the state of Texas,” O’Rourke said. “It is my aspiration, it is the greatest good that we can do for this state, to make sure everyone can see a doctor. But I think what is both ambitious and achievable is expanding Medicaid, which allows more than a million more Texans to actually see a doctor, many for the first time. It would bring tens of millions of dollars into the state [and] significantly reduce the tax burden for Texans.”

“I am sure that we can find common ground to guarantee free and fair elections in Texas.”

He sees some hope for reversing the state’s regressive direction on voting rights. “I am sure that we can find common ground to guarantee free and fair elections in Texas,” O’Rourke said. “For example, there’s been some movement toward allowing Texas voters to update their voter registration online. Now, that doesn’t sound like much to you, probably. But that’s light-years ahead of where we were on that issue and probably gets us closer to being able to register to vote online, which as you know, you can do in most states. From there, I think we look at automatic voter registration and same-day voter registration.”