Texas Republicans’ Attacks on Trans Kids and Abortion Are Part of the Same Sinister Strategy

In the coming days, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will sign a bill banning trans kids in his state from playing on a sports team that matches their gender identity. No matter that the state already has a restrictive policy; as it stands, if a trans girl in Texas wishes to play on the girl’s volleyball team or run track and field with her peers, she has to modify her birth certificate, a process that requires no small amount of time and money. The new bill, H.B. 25, removes even that option. Dressed up in language asserting the need to protect young girls, we should recognize what H.B. 25, like its counterparts in other states, is at its heart: an assertion of the state’s control over bodily autonomy. Where have we seen this before?

It was by no means certain that H.B. 25 would pass. A similar bill died during the regular legislative session, only for the idea to be revived in each of the three special sessions called by Abbott this summer and into the fall. But last week, the heavily Republican House approved the bill, all but guaranteeing that Abbott will sign it into law. Texas now has the distinction of being the largest state—joining nine others, including Florida and Tennessee—to pass a version of this discriminatory bill. H.B. 25 is only the beginning: In July, Abbott vowed to find new ways to restrict gender-affirming care after a bill that would have banned treatment, including puberty blockers, failed to pass. Several other Republican-led states have moved to pass similar legislation criminalizing doctors who provide such care to young people. These bills’ supporters have painted gender-affirming, at times lifesaving, care as “child abuse.” The raft of new laws represents a coordinated assault, meant to legislate trans kids out of public life and out of existence. They are, as the ACLU attorney Chase Strangio described them to me last year, “the most relentless legislative attacks on trans lives that I have ever seen.”