The Biden Administration’s Drilling Auction Shows Why the Paris Agreement Isn’t Enough

So in a week defined by high-profile announcements, BOGA’s formation may well have been the most significant. Core member governments—currently co-chairs Denmark and Costa Rica, as well as France, Greenland, Ireland, Quebec, Sweden and Whales—have committed to ending new concessions, licensing or leasing rounds for oil and gas production and exploration, and to setting a Paris-aligned date for ending oil and gas production and exploration within their territorial boundaries. Associate members California, New Zealand and Portugal have “taken significant concrete steps that contribute to the reduction of oil and gas production,” like the Golden State’s recent move to ban drilling within 3,200 feet of homes and schools. As a “Friend of BOGA,” Italy has committed to working to help align oil and gas production with the Paris Agreement’s targets. Together, they hope to convene a multilateral process for sorting out the nitty-gritty details of the energy transition.

The world’s energy companies “all want to be the last barrel sold,” Tzeporah said of both private and state-owned drillers. The Paris Agreement is simply “not designed to negotiate who gets to produce and how much and where. And so we do need other mechanisms and other negotiations,” which is why she sees the treaty as a chance for a broader multilateral conversation on how to plan an equitable energy transition. For that, net-zero commitments, which rely on hypothetical carbon capture down the line, don’t cut it. “As long as net-zero commitments allow fossil fuel production expansion then they’re a fraud,” she told me. “The fossil fuel industry has been successful for decades in convincing decision-makers that they can decouple emissions from fossil fuel production.”

Given the structure of the Paris Agreement, changes to phase-out fossil fuels would need to happen at the national level, through the Nationally Determined Contributions meant to add up to limiting warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius. Just one part of the agreement—Article 6—deals with international coordination to reduce emissions, and almost all of it is dedicated toward setting up a carbon market that allows for emissions to be offset through carbon credits. Among the minor victories of COP26 was establishing a mechanism to ensure that market could reduce emissions overall, instead of just moving them around. Only one piece of Article 6, 6.8, deals with “non-market” approaches such as coordinated public investment and carbon taxes. How precisely that will be implemented remains to be seen. The Civil Society Equity Review does lay out several ways the UNFCCC could take fossil fuel supply issues more seriously, including adding items on just transition efforts to required transparency reports.

None of BOGA’s founding members are major oil and gas producers, of course. Its advocates say that shows BOGA is serious. “I think it’s a success story of BOGA that did not give into the temptation to lower the bar for entry so that more people could rush into it, as we saw in several of the announcements last week,” said Catherine Abreau, the Canada-based founder and executive director of the climate group Destination Zero, who serves on the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Steering Committee and has been helping to coordinate BOGA. During the first week of COP26 the UK presidency eagerly announced that more than 40 countries had agreed to phase out coal by 2030. Just 23 countries on that list were making a new pledge, and several don’t use any coal at all. Poland, one of Europe’s biggest coal producers, claimed after the announcement it hadn’t understood what it was signing up for, saying it would only phase out coal by the 2040s.