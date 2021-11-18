The Biden Administration’s Drilling Auction Shows Why the Paris Agreement Isn’t Enough

Given the structure of the Paris Agreement, changes to phase out fossil fuels would need to happen at the national level, through the Nationally Determined Contributions meant to add up to limiting warming to “well below” two degrees Celsius. Just one part of the agreement—Article 6—deals with international coordination to reduce emissions, and almost all of it is dedicated to setting up a carbon market that allows for emissions to be offset through carbon credits. Among the minor victories of COP26 was establishing a mechanism to ensure that market could reduce emissions overall, instead of just moving them around. Only one piece of Article 6, 6.8, deals with “non-market” approaches, such as coordinated public investment and carbon taxes. How precisely that will be implemented remains to be seen. The Civil Society Equity Review does lay out several ways the UNFCCC could take fossil fuel supply issues more seriously, including adding items on just transition efforts to required transparency reports.

None of BOGA’s founding members are major oil and gas producers, of course. Its advocates say that shows BOGA is serious. “I think it’s a success story of BOGA that it did not give in to the temptation to lower the bar for entry so that more people could rush into it, as we saw in several of the announcements last week,” said Catherine Abreau, the Canada-based founder and executive director of the climate group Destination Zero, who serves on the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Steering Committee and has been helping to coordinate BOGA. During the first week of COP26, the U.K. presidency eagerly announced that more than 40 countries had agreed to phase out coal by 2030. Just 23 countries on that list were making a new pledge, and several don’t use any coal at all. Poland, one of Europe’s biggest coal producers, claimed after the announcement it hadn’t understood what it was signing up for, saying it would only phase out coal by the 2040s.

Transitioning off fossil fuels will require not just public investment in clean energy but real constraints on existing production, as well tools like debt relief and technology transfers that create pathways for poorer countries with reserves to develop without exploiting them. “The IMF, the World Bank, multilateral development banks—these are the spaces where we need to be having these conversations and making this stuff real,” Abreu said. Without real material commitments, developing countries may not be receptive to shifting off fossil fuels—especially when being pushed to do so by wealthy countries who have no intention of limiting fossil fuel production themselves or mounting the cash to make that possible for others.