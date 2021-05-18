Even the International Energy Agency Thinks It’s Time to Stop Drilling New Oil Wells

The scenario the IEA proposes to cap warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) involves getting oil investments in the next decade to roughly half of what they were between 2011 and 2020. Oil demand under the IEA’s net-zero scenario would decline 75 percent, and “unabated” gas—burned in plants not fitted with some kind of carbon-scrubbing device—would decline by 88 percent through 2050, along with 98 percent of unabated coal use. The remaining roughly one-fifth of fossil fuel usage by 2050 would largely power heavy and hard-to-decarbonize industries like steel, with solar and wind meeting 70 percent of energy demand. Renewables overall would increase by well over 700 percent. No internal combustion vehicles would be sold anywhere on earth by 2035, at which point wealthy economies will have power sectors run on clean energy.

This is a far cry from the fuzzy net-zero pledges put out by some of the world’s biggest polluting corporations, which foresee many decades of continued oil and gas demand and development before both eventually taper off at some ill-defined point well in the future. But the new IEA scenarios are also miles off from even the more progressive edges of the climate policy debate in Beltway circles.

In Washington, measures to directly constrain fossil fuel production remain a third rail. The Biden administration has framed the climate challenge largely as an investment and job creation opportunity for clean energy, though even its investment plans on that front remain dangerously modest. The American Jobs Plan would invest roughly 1 percent of gross domestic product in scaling up renewables and other green technology that the IEA recommends will be critical to meeting the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement. In an interview with the BBC last week, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry refused to commit to saying that any kind of firm U.S. coal phaseout was needed. Some proposals for a Clean Energy Standard could help greenlight new methane gas infrastructure, which might stay online for decades to come. Even the text of the Green New Deal resolution—that favorite bugbear of today’s conservatives, who love to portray it as some kind of mad eco-communism—doesn’t actually mention fossil fuels or plans to phase them out directly.