Facebook’s Metaverse Heralds a Brave New Underworld of Metacrime

Facebook’s Marc Zuckerberg has probably not had the year he had hoped for. In late spring, New York Times reporters Sheera Frankel and Cecilia Kang made waves with the release of their new book, An Ugly Truth, which took readers deep inside Facebook’s cutthroat corporate culture and revealed that internal concerns about the spread of hate and misinformation on the social media titan’s massive platform were routinely sidelined in the pursuit of pure profit. A torrent of worse news ensued: A Wall Street Journal series on the company based on internal documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed, among other things, that Facebook was well aware of the fact that Instagram, which it had acquired in 2012, was linked to a slew of mental health issues in teenage girls—a revelation the company strained to downplay.

Facebook’s terrible 2021 culminated in the congressional testimony of ex-employee Haugen’s revelations about the social networking conglomerate’s role in stoking the January 6 Capitol riot and its turning a blind eye to harmful content. Suddenly, Facebook’s culture was being debated on Capitol Hill.

But Zuckerberg is nothing if not an innovator. Reeling from fever-pitch whistleblower drama, the company’s vanguard responded to all the allegations of harm he’d done to this world by announcing his intention to build a shiny new one to conquer. Facebook’s opportunistic rebrand as Meta, a “social technology company” focused on what’s been popularly anointed as “the metaverse,” a nebulous concept christened 30 years ago in the cyberpunk fiction of American novelist Neal Stephenson, may signify a threshold moment for virtual reality and the internet as we know it. That Facebook went so far as to change its name to Meta highlights the vast potential for innovation presented by metaverse technologies. But whoever invents the metaverse is also simultaneously inventing all the things that could go wrong inside this brave, new virtual world. And Zuckerberg’s audacious pivot into the metaverse also portends a similar dynamic for organized crime.