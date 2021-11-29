Facebook’s Metaverse Heralds a Brave New Underworld of Metacrime

But Zuckerberg is nothing if not an innovator. Reeling from fever-pitch whistleblower drama, the company’s vanguard responded to all the allegations of harm he’d done to this world by announcing his intention to build a shiny new one to conquer. Facebook’s opportunistic rebrand as Meta, a “social technology company” focused on what’s been popularly anointed as “the metaverse,” a nebulous concept christened 30 years ago in the cyberpunk fiction of American novelist Neal Stephenson, may signify a threshold moment for virtual reality and the internet as we know it. That Facebook went so far as to change its name to Meta highlights the vast potential for innovation presented by metaverse technologies. But whoever invents the metaverse is also simultaneously inventing all the things that could go wrong inside this brave, new virtual world. And Zuckerberg’s audacious pivot into the metaverse also portends a similar dynamic for organized crime.

As an official Meta statement published during Facebook’s Connect 2021 conference last month put it, “The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together—and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world.” That is to say, the key to Facebook’s metaverse is meshing its core social applications and those of its subsidiaries for virtual reality–enhanced activities like gaming, chatting, video-conferencing, entertainment, content creation, learning, shopping, and, of course, digital advertising, given its established and oligopolistic monetization model.

The primary technologies and platforms comprising this mesh are zazzy stuff: 3D VR, augmented reality, open-source development, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, edge computing, e-commerce, programmatic advertising, the blockchain, peer-to-peer payments, nonfungible tokens, and creator hubs all play an interrelated role in the world building that’s afoot. There’s money to be made and Fifth Industrial Revolution, or 5IR, technologies to be summoned into being.