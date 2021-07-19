Facebook Is Designed to Spread Covid Misinformation

The Biden administration went to war with Facebook late last week, blaming it for the persistent and dangerous anti-vax sentiment gripping a significant chunk of the country. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy blamed “technology platforms” for spreading misinformation, while White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called for more strident social media policies, saying, “You shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others for providing misinformation.” The president himself was even more direct, saying on Friday that Facebook is “killing people,” and rather than walking that back, the White House doubled down, telling Fox News, “They’ve been withholding information on what the rules are, what they have put in place to prevent dangerous misinformation from spreading, [and] how they measure whether it’s working.” (On Monday, President Joe Biden said that his comments shouldn’t be taken literally and were meant to inspire action against misinformation.)

These concerns about misinformation seem justified given the virulent Delta variant and mounting vaccine hesitancy, but the right has greeted this rhetoric with alarm. In recent weeks conservatives—led by former president Donald Trump—have accused the administration of colluding with Facebook to censor posts and information deemed verboten. The reality is more complicated. Facebook and the White House were, according to the Wall Street Journal, communicating privately in recent months over the problem of medical misinformation (the White House also met with other social media platforms). But the two camp’s disagreements have hardened into a public rift that exposes some irreconcilable challenges of the present media environment. Facebook has become a petri dish where some of the country’s entrenched problems— problems that touch healthcare, education, and trust in public institutions—are allowed to commingle and dangerously metastasize. For that, we have no one to blame but Facebook. But whether Facebook can overcome its existential—and perhaps terminal—contradictions is far less certain.

At its present scale, there may be no solution to Facebook’s content moderation problems—or to mollifying conservative anger that sees any attempt at moderation as equivalent to “censorship.” But that hardly absolves Facebook of its responsibility for creating a networked space for militant anti-vaccine campaigns that leverage Facebook’s own advertising and recommendation systems to deliberately spread disinformation to millions of people. The problem isn’t so much that Facebook refuses to censor messages that harm public health, it’s that the platform was seemingly designed to funnel those messages to as many people as possible.