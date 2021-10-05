The Fight to Rein in Facebook Takes a Big Step—or Two—Forward This Week

“Right now, Facebook chooses what information billions of people see, shaping their perception of reality,” Haugen will also say, according to the remarks. “Even those who don’t use Facebook are impacted by the radicalization of people who do. A company with control over our deepest thoughts, feelings, and behaviors needs real oversight.”

Calls for oversight of Facebook are not new, and in fact various congressional panels have been scrutinizing the company for months now. But this week will move that attention into a new more public phase. Lawmakers are planning to use the testimony and Haugen’s previous appearances to further make the case (which has been conventional wisdom for a while now) that Facebook is too big and destructive at this point to be allowed to stay as it is.

“I would say first of all, this is not actually anything new. I think it confirms what we have known for some time and that is that Facebook and other social media platforms but in this case particularly Facebook has a business model that first of all allows the massive extraction of human generated data,” Rep. David Cicilline, who chairs the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust, said in an interview on Monday. “The big problem is we have an economic model that makes it perfectly legal for these platforms to basically collect and extract all of this personal data from people as a result of activities that they engage in.”