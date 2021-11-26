Simone de Beauvoir’s Brilliant Friend

In the years before she wrote the novel, Beauvoir had been thinking about Zaza in her work. Arguably, Beauvoir’s gargantuan achievement in The Second Sex (1949)—turning womanhood into a question that needed thinking through—was fueled by this peculiar, unsatisfactory story from her childhood. We can feel Zaza shimmering through the pages of the book. Its section on childhood recalls Zaza’s experience, more than that of the young Simone. “Up to twelve, the girl is just as sturdy as her brothers; she shows the same intellectual aptitudes,” Beauvoir writes. After that, she is treated as a living doll, denied the freedom to understand the world, prevented from affirming herself as a subject. It’s not surprising that George Eliot had to kill Maggie Tulliver, her passionate, independent heroine, she observes. “The girl is touching because she rises up against the world, weak and alone; but the world is too powerful; she persists in refusing it, she is broken.”

This girl, broken by the world, continued to preoccupy Beauvoir, even after she had theorized her predicament in The Second Sex, turning character into archetype and then going on to propose alternative ways of being a girl and becoming a woman. Next she wrote her magisterial novel The Mandarins, which would win the Prix Goncourt in 1954. Straight afterwards, she found herself drawn back to that long-past episode with the “touching” girl, writing Inseparable. She would then go on to write of it once more (and publish it) in the first volume of her memoirs, Memoirs of a Dutiful Daughter.

Why, at the height of her ambition, did she choose to write in the comparatively slight form of Inseparable? She’d helped Sartre redefine the novel form with Nausea, she’d pioneered a new novelistic form of her own with The Mandarins, one capacious enough to include the largest political questions. Together—along with so many other of their philosopher-novelist contemporaries (Albert Camus, Georges Bataille, Maurice Blanchot—all male!)—she and Sartre were bringing together the world of modernist experiment with an emancipatory modern agenda and with the new philosophical mode, inspired by Heidegger, that had made everyday life a rich source of philosophical enquiry. Now she wrote a short novel in the first person narrated by a directly autobiographically inspired heroine and telling the story of her youthful friendship chronologically. She’d just begun a relationship with the filmmaker Claude Lanzmann, and, bothered by his being 16 years younger than her (she was preoccupied with aging in The Mandarins), she may have wanted to revive a younger version of herself through writing.

The narrator, Sylvie, tells of her friendship with a girl named Andrée, who arrives at school at the age of nine having spent a year recuperating after catching fire. The plot of their friendship mirrors Simone and Zaza’s. After their first summer apart, Sylvie realizes that her feelings for her friends can be classed as love. She pursues the friendship, always a little dissatisfied with its limitations; Andrée’s loyalties are split because of her devotion to her mother and because it turns out she’s long been in love with a boy she became close to during her bed-ridden year. The girls get older and Beauvoir writes about the religious divergences that arise between them when Sylvie loses her faith, the social engagements that take Andrée away from Sylvie, and Andrée’s love affair with the Merleau-Ponty–inspired Pascal, which turns out to be fatal.