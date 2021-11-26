Simone de Beauvoir’s Brilliant Friend

The narrator, Sylvie, tells of her friendship with a girl named Andrée, who arrives at school at the age of nine having spent a year recuperating after catching fire. The plot of their friendship mirrors Simone and Zaza’s. After their first summer apart, Sylvie realizes that her feelings for her friends can be classed as love. She pursues the friendship, always a little dissatisfied with its limitations; Andrée’s loyalties are split because of her devotion to her mother and because it turns out she’s long been in love with a boy she became close to during her bed-ridden year. The girls get older and Beauvoir writes about the religious divergences that arise between them when Sylvie loses her faith, the social engagements that take Andrée away from Sylvie, and Andrée’s love affair with the Merleau-Ponty–inspired Pascal, which turns out to be fatal.

It’s a book that unfolds through a series of intense, intimate scenes, saturated by the sensory world of childhood. Alone, and exquisitely lonely without Andrée, Sylvie takes walks through the countryside, stinging her fingers, tasting “the blackberries, dogwood leaves, the tart berries of the barberry shrubs.” The meadow where she sits at the foot of a poplar tree and reads a novel, enthralled by the wind and by the trees speaking to each other and to God, is vividly evoked. Beauvoir had documented passionate adolescent experiences in The Second Sex but now she keeps faith with them, celebrating the girls’ experiences of nature and of reading and of deep adolescent conversations: “We’d go and sit down in Monsieur Gallard’s office and not turn on the lights so we wouldn’t be discovered, and then we’d chat: it was a new pleasure.” The girls read together and Sylvie is struck by the way Andrée sees fictional characters as real people: “she surprised me because she seemed to believe that the stories the books told had actually happened.” It’s as though Beauvoir had to find a form that allowed her readers, too, to have this experience of profound, ingenuous readerly identification.

As in Elena Ferrante’s novels, adolescence is honored on its own terms—we can feel how devastating it is for Sylvie when she feels let down or unseen. At one point, away from her friend during their first summer, she sits down “at one of the garden tables with some blank sheets of paper and for two hours described to Andrée the new grass dotted with cowslips and primroses, the scent of the wisteria, the blue sky, and the great emotion in my soul.” Andrée doesn’t reply and then, when asked about it, says that she thought Sylvie had accidentally sent her homework to her: “I’m sure it was a study for a composition: Describe the springtime.” There’s a defenselessness to Sylvie’s pain, a preparedness to write openly about excruciating adolescent embarrassment, that Beauvoir couldn’t allow herself in the more staidly retrospective memoirs.