Energy-driven inflation isn’t unique to the post-Covid moment, of course. The near exhaustion of the United States’ conventional oil reserves at the start of this century led to inflation that was credited as a contributing factor to the Great Recession, and the defining image of inflation in the 1970s was long lines for gasoline. In the latter case the Nixon and Carter administrations unveiled a suite of sector-specific policies aimed at boosting domestic energy supplies, including (in Nixon’s case) banning crude oil exports and, in Carter’s, boosting both coal production and research into renewables.

It’s relatively rare for inflation to affect prices across the board. The extent to which energy is heavily weighted within the basket of goods used to calculate the Consumer Price Index means it plays an outsized role in determining whether goods are getting more expensive in general. That’s coupled with the fact that Americans are more intimately acquainted with gas prices than the price of oil than that of almost any other commodity. “On the side of the road all across America the price day to day is posted and then changed, so there’s just enormous sensitivity to it,” Roosevelt Institute Director of Governance Studies Todd Tucker told me over the phone.

But even though inflation tends to affect certain goods and leave others alone, the response to it for years has been a blunt force instrument: If prices start getting too high, then regulators shock the economy into the gutter by moving to raise interest rates. That will drive down business investment, thus shrinking the number of jobs available and putting unruly workers demanding higher wages in their place, ending the dreaded “wage-price spiral.” People might struggle and starve—inordinately people of color—but the fundamentals of the economy will look stronger on paper, and desperation will create a cheaper and more compliant workforce with which to welcome private investors.

It wasn’t always the case that governments responded to inflation by wrecking the economy. To run the wartime economy in the 1940s, for instance, the now-defunct Office of Price Administration employed some 160,000 people tasked with making sure that a red hot full employment economy wouldn’t make necessities like food and fuel unaffordable for ordinary people as the government procured scores of both. Price controls, Tucker explains in a new report, were part of a suite of economic planning tools used to prevent profiteering on certain in-demand goods.