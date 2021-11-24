Neither sectoral planning nor price controls are novel concepts in the United States, as Tucker points out. Yet it is now almost unfathomably difficult to imagine our government carrying out the tasks it once did before cell phones or the internet. Nonetheless, the sorts of innovative state policy that was instrumental in carrying out the wartime mobilization is exactly what’s needed to drive the energy transition—a shift that will affect all parts of the consumer and industrial economy. “The range of tools in the toolkit is sometimes smaller than it needs be,” Tucker said. “Direct public provision of goods, price controls—there is a whole range of things where you can use state power more directly rather than trickle it down through firms.”

What all nearly all the flashy net-zero pledges unveiled in the last few years have in common is that they assume the private sector will be the dynamic engine of the energy transition, with governments acting as midwives to de-risk (read: make profitable) investment in everything from solar power to seawalls. This represents, in some sense, a welcome turn away from treating carbon pricing as the be-all-end-all of the climate policy toolkit; climate change is an investment problem now. Yet policymakers’ vision remains frustratingly narrow: The aim of green public policy, according to this line of thinking, is still—as economist Daniela Gabor has argued—to catalyze private investment in low-carbon technologies. Pouring enough money into renewables through incentives like tax credits will enable them to outcompete fossil fuels on a free and open energy market, without the need to constrain production through regulations. Shiny new asset classes will arise to properly value nature and stop the destruction of the Amazon. Private finance will transform modest public R&D spending into an unprecedented capacity to profitably suck carbon out of the atmosphere and industrial processes.

The problem with this vision is that climate change is primarily a planning problem, not a technological one. We already have the technology we need to decarbonize huge sections of the economy. But without a broader toolkit to handle dislocations and divestments, the decarbonization upheaval will make the current Covid-era disruption look mild. And leaving the management of that upheaval to the private sector risks not only logistical challenges—the private sector is prone to make bad investment decisions—but political backlash, ceding key decisions about the transition up to actors whose only legal responsibility is to make a profit.