The People Dream of a President Who Will Take on Corporations

We must recognize the common root cause of many of the problems we are currently enduring: corporate greed. For instance, the supply chain shortages we face are a consequence of threadbare logistics systems designed to cut as many corners as possible, all for the purpose of maximizing shareholders’ profits. Additionally, the only way finally to stop Covid-19 is to get the whole world vaccinated as fast as possible, and the only way to do that is to open the intellectual property restrictions furiously guarded by Big Pharma manufacturers. Furthermore, the oil firms behind our environmental crisis shamelessly lied to the public about climate change for decades, all while violating anti-pollution and tribal sovereignty laws with impunity. In all of these cases, firms have not just defied the public interest—they’ve often broken the law.



Cracking down on abuses like these is the only way actually to address many of the problems Americans face today. Moreover, taking highly public action against these bad corporate actors makes for a very persuasive political argument that Democrats are fighting for ordinary, working people: I am on your team, and I will punish the people who cheated you. A Biden administration that pursues crooked CEOs and brings down abusive corporate titans will find a willing audience in the American public.



The proof is in the polling. Data for Progress recently surveyed attitudes of likely voters toward corporations that break the law for profit and whether they’d support a president who prioritizes corporate accountability. The results, provided to The New Republic, were astonishing. Voters agree with the statement “Wealthy people and corporations are regularly not punished for breaking the law” by a margin of +67 percentage points. Additionally, with a +80-point margin, likely voters agreed with the statement “When wealthy people and corporations are not punished for breaking laws, people lose trust in the government and the rule of law.” Increasing funding for federal investigations into corporate lawbreaking was backed by a +49-point margin of support.

