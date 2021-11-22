The People Dream of a President Who Will Take on Corporations

There’s been no shortage of hand-wringing in recent weeks about President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, and their electoral prospects. The president faces increasing concerns about the economy, an ongoing pandemic, and dwindling time to tackle the climate crisis—all amid intransigence from his own party’s centrists and a damaging loss in the Virginia gubernatorial race. Many well-compensated pundits and political consultants have begun either preemptively writing obituaries for the party or encouraging Biden simply to abandon his agenda and pivot, in some undefined way, to the center-right—where solutions are forever said to be at hand but never seem to emerge.

Obviously, Biden faces some potent headwinds. But it may shock these pundits and consultants to learn that solving big problems while under pressure is the nutshell description of the president of the United States’ job—and that the president has methods of doing so besides giving televised speeches or begging Congress to act. Instead, through the existing powers of the executive branch, Biden can enact good policy, practice good politics, and make life tangibly better for people across the country. The prospects for the Biden administration still teem with possibilities—and the American people have their own ideas about what direction he should head.



We must recognize the common root cause of many of the problems we are currently enduring: corporate greed. For instance, the supply chain shortages we face are a consequence of threadbare logistics systems designed to cut as many corners as possible, all for the purpose of maximizing shareholders’ profits. Additionally, the only way finally to stop Covid-19 is to get the whole world vaccinated as fast as possible, and the only way to do that is to open the intellectual property restrictions furiously guarded by Big Pharma manufacturers. Furthermore, the oil firms behind our environmental crisis shamelessly lied to the public about climate change for decades, all while violating anti-pollution and tribal sovereignty laws with impunity. In all of these cases, firms have not just defied the public interest—they’ve often broken the law.

