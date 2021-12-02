One Million Abortions

It seems likely that the United States will move, albeit slowly, in the direction of the Scandinavian laws. The idea of a hospital board deliberating and making the decision for or against abortion is gaining popularity. For one thing, it takes the pressure off a single doctor. If the state laws were broadened to permit abortion where the penal code was violated and in instances where the health of the mother was gravely threatened, such hospital boards would have considerably more latitude to judge. This would, however, necessitate the medical professions taking a somewhat broader view of health, which all too often seems to be interpreted where abortion is concerned to mean the mother’s sheer physical stamina to survive birth.

Even should these mild reforms be passed by some state legislatures, and the medical profession broaden its present limited perspectives, the incidence of illegal abortion is unlikely to decline unless the medical profession also adopts a more tolerant attitude toward birth control. And even then a decline is far from assured. We know perfectly well that young women have pre-marital sexual relations, and society encourages young married women to attempt to have families and careers at the same time. Such women finding themselves pregnant, will and do seek abortions, illegally if necessary. The emotional and psychological repercussions in certain instances are no doubt intense. Stories of the horrors of abortion, comprise a sizable body of literature. The Kinsey study showed, however, that three-quarters of the women interviewed who had had abortions reported no unfavorable after-effects. Social consequences were slightly more important among unmarried than among married.

At current estimates, one out of every four pregnancies in the United States is terminated by abortion. National figures of deaths due to abortion are not compiled, but it seems unlikely that these are high. Perhaps 100,000 illegal abortions are performed annually in New York City alone. Last year about 55 died in New York from abortion; 8,000 patients were treated in city hospitals for self-induced, incomplete abortions. (These often are begun with coat hangers, nails, or other objects which women jab into themselves.) The deaths, together with the large number of women hospitalized, obviously constitute a large public health problem, which New York has been meeting in several ways. The police have taken a slightly stiffer attitude toward abortionists, and carried out several well publicized crack-downs. The Health Department is considering putting out flyers on the dangers arising from self-induced abortion, particularly in the slum areas of East Harlem and the Lower East Side. But as one doctor said, “You can’t tell a girl she’s going to be crippled for life from an abortion when all she wants is out.” It is far more feasible and kinder to pass the word about hospitals in Puerto Rico or elsewhere, where abortions can be performed cheaply and cleanly. New York has further complicated its own problems by insisting that Welfare Department workers say nothing about birth control to families unless such information is requested.

It seems highly unlikely that many women seek abortion frivolously. They do so as a final, desperate measure of birth control. Yet the subject of birth control is greeted with fright in the counsels of government, manifested most lately by jibberish from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, which spent an entire year rewriting a simple bibliography of population control research so that it would not offend anyone. Yet the government is in an excellent position to further the study of birth control and assist in the dissemination of birth control information and devices (to those who desire them) through financial support to clinics across the country. It could sponsor studies to determine the incidence, cause and effect of abortion in the country. It can scarcely expect volunteers from the National Service Corps to function as social workers in New York City and elsewhere, without facing up to these problems.