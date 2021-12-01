The Supreme Court Will Overturn Roe v. Wade

During oral arguments on Wednesday, Roberts questioned Mississippi Attorney General Scott Stewart on the about-face. The chief justice appeared to be trying to carve out a middle ground of sorts, one where the court might narrowly uphold the law without overturning Roe and Casey outright. Oral arguments, as I noted last week, are often a chance for the justices to signal and gauge where they and their colleagues stand in a particular case. Rarely was this dynamic more obvious than on Wednesday when Roberts struggled to find an appetite among his colleagues for his position.

The most important number at the Supreme Court is five. Barrett questioned the parties about safe-haven laws, which generally allow women to relinquish their parental authority over a newborn child without facing criminal prosecution for child abandonment. Those laws, she noted, did not exist when the court decided Roe in 1973. Part of the reasoning in Roe and Casey is that abortion allows women to participate equally in modern society by giving them the ability to control when they become a parent. “It doesn’t seem to me to follow that pregnancy and then parenthood are all part of the same burden,” Barrett said. That reasoning would factor into whether Roe’s logic has been eclipsed by later factual developments, a point often made by anti-abortion advocates when calling for it to be overturned.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court’s de facto median justice at the moment, focused on what the constitutional state of play would look like if Roe and Casey were overturned. He questioned Stewart on whether he was arguing that the Constitution was “neither pro-life nor pro-choice on the question of abortion but leaves the issue for the people of the states or perhaps Congress to resolve in the democratic process,” which Stewart agreed was an accurate summary of his stance. That may be disappointing to some anti-abortion activists who believe that the Fourteenth Amendment protects fetal personhood. At the same time, it suggests that Kavanaugh is thinking about how to frame a ruling that strikes down Roe and Casey in more palatable terms for the American public.

Nearly three decades ago, Justice Clarence Thomas joined a dissent in Casey that argued outright that Roe should be overturned, and his views have not publicly changed since then. Justice Samuel Alito questioned the providers’ lawyer at length about the historical and traditional basis for a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the impression that he thought there was none and that Roe should be overturned accordingly. Justice Neil Gorsuch asked the fewest questions of any of the conservative justices, but they mainly revolved around whether the other lawyers agreed with Mississippi that Casey’s undue-burden standard had proven “difficult to administer.” If those questions reflect Gorsuch’s own views of Casey, then he would be unlikely to take part in another Casey-like effort to save Roe this time.