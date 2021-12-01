The Supreme Court Will Overturn Roe v. Wade

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court’s de facto median justice at the moment, focused on what the constitutional state of play would look like if Roe and Casey were overturned. He questioned Stewart on whether he was arguing that the Constitution was “neither pro-life nor pro-choice on the question of abortion but leaves the issue for the people of the states or perhaps Congress to resolve in the democratic process,” which Stewart agreed was an accurate summary of his stance. That may be disappointing to some anti-abortion activists who believe that the Fourteenth Amendment protects fetal personhood. At the same time, it suggests that Kavanaugh is thinking about how to frame a ruling that strikes down Roe and Casey in more palatable terms for the American public.

Nearly three decades ago, Justice Clarence Thomas joined a dissent in Casey that argued outright that Roe should be overturned, and his views have not publicly changed since then. Justice Samuel Alito questioned the providers’ lawyer at length about the historical and traditional basis for a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the impression that he thought there was none and that Roe should be overturned accordingly. Justice Neil Gorsuch asked the fewest questions of any of the conservative justices, but they mainly revolved around whether the other lawyers agreed with Mississippi that Casey’s undue-burden standard had proven “difficult to administer.” If those questions reflect Gorsuch’s own views of Casey, then he would be unlikely to take part in another Casey-like effort to save Roe this time.

Casey proved to be a galvanizing defeat for conservative legal activists who had spent more than a decade building toward that moment. Abortion isn’t the only issue that brought the conservative legal movement together, of course, but it was perhaps the most potent of them. It also proved to be one of the most resonant issues among the Republican Party’s conservative Christian base. That movement succeeded beyond its wildest dreams during the Trump administration in remaking the courts in its own image. And by the time the court finishes its term next June, it will have achieved the victory it thought it should have won 28 years ago.