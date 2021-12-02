From Right to Left, There Are Plenty of Culprits for the Looming Roe Disaster

People sometimes refer to Collins as naïve, or hopelessly naïve. This is nonsense. She lied. Maine leans Democratic overall, but its GOP is nuts; remember Paul LePage? She obviously feared a primary if she didn’t find some lame excuse to vote for Kavanaugh. If Roe is overturned next June, she’ll undoubtedly profess her “shock” and “disappointment” in Kavanaugh. Please. She is probably as responsible for Roe’s destruction as any single living American. I hope she realizes that this, and not anything else she’s done in her mostly unremarkable career, is what she’ll be remembered for.

But now we must turn to the other side of the aisle. Culprit four, I’m sorry to say, is Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Yes, I adore her. I dragged my then-9-year-old daughter to watch the documentary that celebrated her career. But the fact remains that she should have retired while Barack Obama was president. It was an act of hubris not to do so. I’ll stop there, except to say that with that one decision, to hang onto her seat for life, she risked playing a role in the undoing of so many of the things for which she had so valiantly fought. It was her gamble, and the rest of us will pay the cost.

And speaking of Obama, he is culprit five, because he failed to make the fight over Scalia’s successor the all-out political battle it should have been. Scalia’s body was barely cold when I wrote in The Daily Beast that Obama should nominate Tino Cuellar, an impeccably qualified, younger Latino judge from California. Mitch McConnell may well still have blocked him, but at least Obama would have forced the issue of the court to the fore in an aggressive way and helped solidify the Latino vote. It also would have helped heighten the salience of the issue in the campaigns to come if he’d waged war on America’s front pages over the illiberal turn the GOP was taking even before Trump further accelerated the party’s trajectory. At a moment when the future was so obviously in the balance, it was inexcusable that Obama believed, in the eighth year of his presidency, that he could make McConnell see sweet reason with a moderate nominee.

Culprit six is the Democratic Party generally and the Hillary Clinton campaign. Yes, Clinton warned about the Supreme Court from time to time, but Republicans were far more successful at making it an animating issue for their base. Recall that in 2016, a lot of evangelicals were cool to Trump, especially after the Access Hollywood tape emerged. But in the end they turned out for Trump because he was going to have the chance to fill Scalia’s seat. Republicans and their preachers got that message out well. Democrats did not.