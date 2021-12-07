Conservatives Have a New Bogeyman: Critical Energy Theory

State comptrollers would be directed to create and maintain “a list of all financial companies that boycott energy companies,” further allowing them to “request written verification from a financial company that it does not boycott energy companies and rely.” Any company that doesn’t reply to said request within 61 days, per the model bill, would be “presumed to be boycotting energy companies.” Listed companies that don’t stop “boycotting energy companies” within 90 days would then be subject to losing state contracts or investments. State agencies would then be required to “sell, redeem, divest, or withdraw all publicly traded securities” in qualifying companies unless that would “result in a loss in value or a benchmark deviation.” Attorneys general would be empowered to enforce rules mandating that state agencies report which companies they’ve divested from, and the “prohibited investments” they still hold.

The legislation is modeled explicitly on “anti-BDS” bills written to counter the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions call from Palestinian civil society for economic against firms complicit in the Israeli occupation there. But such measures have proven controversial, and in some cases unconstitutional. Arkansas’s version was struck down by the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals as a violation of the First Amendment. To counter such claims, Isaac—and those presenting the legislation, according to an attendee who spoke with The New Republic—assured lawmakers that the model bill is in fact constitutional, and intended to allow each state to “protect its economic interest,” not breach fiduciary responsibility for ideological reasons.

The move marks a deepening split between a Republican Party committed to ginning up a culture war and major arms of capital. The GOP’s war on renewables is increasingly at odds with large segments of the utility sector that are ditching coal and gas for economic reasons, as well as the financial sector, where environment, social and governance (“ESG”) assets—a largely undefined umbrella category of vaguely socially conscious investments—are on track to exceed $50 trillion by 2025. Finance titans like Larry Fink have been eager to take advantage of investor interest in vaguely green-tinged asset classes, and for public spending on climate to grease the wheels for (i.e., “de-risk”) their involvement in infrastructure that will be critical to the twenty-first century; that is, for states to shoulder the risks of climate investments while corporations collect the rewards.

But contrary to right-wing rhetoric claiming liberals have it in for Exxon investors, growing private sector buzz around greening the financial sector hasn’t so far included much of a substantive challenge to banks’ or asset managers’ continued investments in fossil fuels. In the five years since the Paris Agreement the world’s 60 biggest banks have showered fossil fuel projects with $3.8 trillion worth of financing, according to a report released this spring from the Rainforest Action Network and the Sierra Club. The well-publicized Global Financial Alliance for Net-Zero—the allegedly $130 trillion-strong effort launched by former Bank of England-turned-green central banking guru Mark Carney at COP26 in Glasgow last month—included no stipulation that the asset managers involved, including Blackrock, the world’s largest, would need to stop investing in coal, oil and gas anytime soon. As of last year Blackrock alone controlled $87 billion in shares of fossil fuel companies.