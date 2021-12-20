Dear Democrats: Do More

People can’t eat battleships and fighter jets won’t keep anyone from catching the omicron variant. So what reason have Democrats given for anyone to vote for them that anyone will remember by the midterms? The White House is letting a small handful of centrist zealots lead them into the abyss.

That’s not to say there aren’t real structural barriers to getting things done, of course: getting Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema’s votes remains the main barrier to getting legislation over the finish line. But playing real hardball would have looked a bit different. Manchin’s prestigious chairmanship of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee has never been seriously questioned, despite the fact that he’ll almost certainly lose his seat when his term finally ends in 2025 and might as well be considered a Republican at this point. It’s not even clear whether anyone’s attempted to bribe him with a Joseph Manchin III Highway or Football Stadium. For their midterm strategy, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee seems to be settling on blanketing airwaves with the same tired anti-Trump messaging that helped lose the party the Virginia governor’s mansion a few weeks back, a choice that’s angered even tepid centrists who’ve seen the same strategy fail before.

There are plenty of good, popular things that Biden could do that he doesn’t need even 51 Senate votes for, like moving toward the de-facto legalization of marijuana or canceling student debt. He’s been chilly on both. If the administration and Democratic leadership isn’t prepared to go to bat for the Build Back Better Act, end the crude oil export ban, stop selling leases for oil and gas companies to drill on public lands or tighten rules on banks’ ability to finance fossil fuels—to name just a few of the emissions-reductions measures they could put in place tomorrow—the least they could do for the climate is to try to win elections by having something to run on.