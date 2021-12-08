Yes, Send Everyone Free Covid Tests

Beyond the moral costs—the loss of life, the searing inequities at home and abroad—there are immense and quantifiable economic costs to prolonging the pandemic. For children, there’s learning loss, potential mental health issues, and negative effects on their future careers. For adults, there’s lost productivity, stultified careers, medical bills, unsteady childcare, and the stress of rearranging everything constantly. Politicians might put all of this in terms of cost to gross domestic product—which the pandemic certainly hurts as well. But that undersells the true devastation of prolonging the pandemic.

“What would you pay as a 17-year-old to get to go live your life?” Low asked. “How much would we pay to not have the stress and anxiety and terror that we as parents have faced over the past couple of years?” What about time spent with grandparents and cousins and friends? What about caregivers—what would you pay not to lose a parent in childhood? “That’s not even a question that’s just completely abstract,” Low said. “We actually have papers in the literature that quantify the cost to families of losing parents and how disruptive that is, and how kids never recover on the same economic and educational paths that they were on before. The costs of being out of school, of losing parents, of family illness, are enormous.”

That is exactly what we have governments for—to prevent vast and wide-ranging losses like these. That’s especially true in a public health crisis, when someone else’s actions (or inaction) can have deadly consequences for friends and strangers. “Everybody who gets sick affects several other people—not just in terms of the spread of Covid, but also in terms of childcare needs and worker shortages and all kinds of societal disruption,” Raifman said. “And we have to come together to defeat it, and we need leadership on coming together with the most effective actions.”

Under the current system, we’re paying for all of this anyway—both the long-term costs and, if you’re privileged enough to be able to afford it, the more immediate expenses of drugstore testing kits and masks sourced from online retailers you’d never heard of before the pandemic. If you test your kid at home every week, for instance, that’s about $50 a month; if you buy high-quality masks, that’s another $30 or so each month per person.