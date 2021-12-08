The 2022 Midterms Are Shaping Up to Be a Blue Wave—of Retirements

“The 2022 midterm is going to be one of the most volatile and unpredictable of any recent cycle.”

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the chair of the Democratic Caucus, agreed that retirements in a redistricting year are nothing unusual. “I believe that we’re not even close to being on pace to hitting that number that we were at in 2012,” Jeffries said, referring to the last year which saw the electoral map reshaped by redistricting, in which 22 Democrats retired. “I think we’re on track to hold the House.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, redrawn maps have been revealed at a later point in the cycle than is typical, meaning that there is even greater uncertainty as to what the elections will actually look like. “The 2022 midterm is going to be one of the most volatile and unpredictable of any recent cycle,” said Steve Israel, a former congressman who served as the chair of the DCCC during the 2012 and 2014 election cycles. He added that the combination of redistricting and retirements would create a major headache for campaign committee leaders of both parties. “Both committees are dealing with both at the same time, and that just creates a highly uncertain environment, and it also puts districts into play later than ever,” Israel said.

Both parties have long taken advantage of redistricting to draw maps in their favor, which affects members of both parties. In California, Republican Representative Devin Nunes announced his retirement after early draft maps showed him in a new district. Republicans nevertheless have the edge this year, as the GOP controls more state legislatures. This could result in a shift of several seats to Republicans, which could grant them the majority even if Democrats held onto every seat they are currently defending. (The Justice Department has sued to block Texas’s updated congressional map, arguing that it disenfranchises Black and Latino voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.)

“Redistricting probably is a net loss for Democrats of about five seats,” Kessler estimated. “The trend so far in redistricting has been to make pink seats red and light blue seats blue and have fewer purple seats, and occasionally steal a seat from the other party if you can be opportunistic in a handful of states.”