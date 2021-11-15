Voters Care About Climate Change. That’s Not Enough

Yet both Bartels’s and Shor’s arguments point at what is, at its heart, a psychological dissonance. And so I called Sally Weintrobe, a psychoanalyst and author of The Psychological Roots of Climate Change: Neoliberal Exceptionalism and the Culture of Uncare, published by Bloomsbury in April of this year. In her book, Weintrobe argues that all of us are by nature both caring and uncaring, but neoliberalism—the individualistic economic system and ideology that has dominated much of the globe for the last four decades—nourishes our most selfish side. “This is not just an uncaring culture,” Weintrobe told me. “It is culture aiming at un-caring us, separating us from our caring part.” You could see the contradictions in polling as a sign of struggle between our most caring and most uncaring selves; we do care, perhaps more and more, yet too often put aside that care to vote in our immediate self-interest, or push climate’s immediacy out of our minds.

In order for voters to act from a place of care, Weintrobe argues, they need to feel cared for. And here she mobilizes the psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott’s influential concept of the “good enough” mother. The “good enough” mother provides care and sets limits so that children can thrive, perhaps ultimately caring for others and setting limits of their own. The good enough mother loves and feeds the children, but also curbs their destructive impulses, stopping them from hitting each other over the head or pushing their friends off the swingset. Weintrobe argues that for a culture of care to thrive—and for us as humans to be able to face the problem of climate change—we need “good enough” government. We need to feel cared for—which includes knowing that our destructive behavior will be regulated—in order to care properly for the planet and for our fellow humans.

Weintrobe thinks Biden needs to speak more directly about climate change. “He’s not really talking to people. There’s a lack of directness there,” she says, explaining that he could help Americans realize how they actually feel about global warming. “A lot of people don’t recognize how anxious they are, until there is someone who can understand how anxious they are.”