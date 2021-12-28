We Need to Talk About Climate Change and Suicide

Even less is understood about the psychological impact of the existential threat presented by climate change. It’s clear that accepting that the Earth is imperiled—and that, at least in the U.S., our lifestyles play a significant role—is difficult. Doing something about it is even harder. Furthermore, while rising atmospheric carbon from any source would be terrifying on its own, anthropogenic climate change—and the implied personal culpability—can stir up a potent cocktail of anxiety, anger, shame, and ennui. At times, the resulting conversation can feel eerily reminiscent of the early centuries of Christianity, when believers felt that “the longer one’s life, the more opportunity there was to sin and the less chance of eternal bliss,” writes journalist George Howe Colt in November of the Soul: The Enigma of Suicide, his 600-odd-page cross-cultural history of suicide and euthanasia. “Suicide—in the form of martyrdom—became the quickest way to heaven.”

This is a pretty awful notion to consider—suicide as the last best hope for virtue. When put in these terms, no respectable person would endorse it today. Yet the troubling climate equivalent of this line of thinking—the shorter your life, the fewer emissions you produce—is implicit in everything from the early pandemic-era “we are the virus” refrain to the “soft Malthusianism” periodically pushed by major news outlets. When consumers are told they are equally to blame for the climate crisis (a narrative conveniently crafted by the fossil fuel industry) but face a dearth of options for actually leading a more climate-friendly life, it’s all too easy to convince people to feel guilty merely for living. The market says there’s a fix for that, too: At least one carbon offset company is now encouraging customers to pay penance not only for their holiday travel, but for their very breathing (which, by the way, is already carbon neutral).

But the scientific evidence linking climate change’s existential perils to mental illness and suicide is effectively non existent, even as eco-anxiety has become something of a household term. Once again the problem is structural: American psychologists and psychiatrists do not routinely ask clients whether they feel their mental health issues are spurred on by climate change. Furthermore, the accounts of people who die by suicide are reflexively distrusted, even if they explicitly name environmental issues as a source of their distress. On a sunny Saturday morning in April 2018, David Buckel, a 60-year-old LGBTQ rights lawyer and community composter, set himself on fire in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. “My early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves,” he wrote in his suicide note, which he had emailed to loved ones and journalists just minutes earlier. Buckel’s death put his family and other would-be supporters in a bind: They “didn’t want to ignore the deep personal desperation they believe influenced his decision,” J. Oliver Conroy wrote in The Guardian a year later, “but they also didn’t want to detract from his dedication to causes that meant a lot to him.” What was explicitly intended as a call to political action became a mere personal tragedy.

Of course, “climate can be a toxic dump for everything that bothers you,” says psychiatrist Lise Van Susteren, co-founder of the Climate Psychiatry and Climate Psychology Alliance. Even so, Van Susteren believes that mental health issues and, yes, suicide are connected to climate change. “It’s always a complex situation,” she says, “but here’s the thing, [on] my dashboard, the lights are all blinking red on this.” Youth seem especially psychologically vulnerable to these accelerating shifts—in particular the inaction of older generations that underlies them. In a recent survey of 10,000 people ages 16 to 25, 56 percent agreed with the statement that humanity is doomed, and many reported believing that they have no future. Even so, they feel a responsibility to act: 37 percent of young Americans say climate change is their top personal concern, according to the Pew Research Center.