Enduring Lessons for Humanity After a Year of Birding, Hiking, Gardening, and Just Sitting Under Trees

Murray isn’t the only one. The pandemic has given rise to a kind of twenty-first-century transcendentalism: a panic-induced reconsideration of nature and our place in it. From coast to coast, Covid-19 offered the Americans it wasn’t killing or bankrupting a mixed-blessing opportunity to rediscover the joys of the natural world. The popularity of bird-watching soared, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, whose eBird platform processed more than two million sightings on May 9, the most recorded in a single day. While public health officials discouraged travel, many public parks drew record crowds. In July, Yellowstone tourism was up 2 percent compared to 2019. Even among those safely ensconced in their own homes, seed and plant orders skyrocketed.

As year one of the pandemic dragged on, it forced Americans to reckon with our abject dependence on the natural world. People found themselves more and more at the mercy of the slight variations of the seasons, which modern conveniences like air conditioning (itself a viral vector, at least in public spaces) had once rendered obsolete. If the summer was a moment of release and protest, the “pandemic winter” quickly became a catch-all for seasonal affective disorder, isolation-induced depression, and grief at an incomprehensible scale. As temperatures plummeted, people puzzled over hour-by-hour weather apps to plan socially distant outings like nineteenth-century farmers poring over their almanacs in preparation for harvest.

For those who have been able to access it safely—hardly a guarantee—nature has remained a lifeline.

For those who have been able to access it safely—hardly a guarantee—nature has remained a lifeline. “It was, in many ways, a blessing, the timeline, that it started near the birth of spring,” says Jessica Maffia, a visual artist and pandemic birder currently working on a project to document nature along every block of Broadway in New York City. “It’s been so much harder this winter, connecting to what’s alive and vital—and to hope.”