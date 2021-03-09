Enduring Lessons for Humanity After a Year of Birding, Hiking, Gardening, and Just Sitting Under Trees

Such interlocking environmental, political, and economic catastrophes repeatedly proved deadly—and will continue to do so until we overhaul these systems. In Texas this February, a winter storm left millions without running water, heat, or power and killed at least 40. Like so many modern disasters, it was hardly natural—runaway climate change, corporate malfeasance, and complicit politicians had long been on a collision course. ERCOT, the company that supplies 90 percent of Texas’s electric load, “doesn’t use climate data and climate modeling to do its assessments for supply and demand. It uses historical data, so they don’t project forward,” Amal Ahmed, a reporter at the Texas Observer (and a friend), told Slate. “If it’s an extreme event,” she added, “that’s not being factored into it.” But extreme events are, increasingly, the only events—and they don’t wait their turn in the disaster lineup like they used to, which makes response efforts even more difficult to orchestrate. As Texans learned the hard way, community warming centers are a lot harder to run during a pandemic.

Hamblin’s predicted summer of love may indeed present an opportunity to watch movies on the big screen, hug grandparents, and dust off the things we left behind on our office desks. But there’s a chance Covid-19 will resurge in fall or winter 2021 as immunity wanes and the seasons shift once again. Most immunologists agree that SARS-CoV-2 will ultimately become an endemic disease, circulating in certain parts of the globe for decades, like certain strains of the H1N1 virus, which fueled the 1918 pandemic and killed an estimated 50 million people globally. It may even become a part of our seasonal flu rotation. (Staggering inequality in vaccine distribution between richer and poorer countries won’t help.) It won’t mean every year has its own “pandemic winter”—the virus, if it sticks around, will likely become less harmful to humans over time—but it may mean we revive our old precautions in the cold months and even continue to mask up.

Where there is human suffering, there is a search for meaning. The pandemic “has been the most profound thing that’s happened to us collectively,” says Amanda Birnbaum, an epidemiologist and avid gardener in New Jersey, who’s spent the last year taking classes online and in person through the New York Botanical Garden.“It’s kicked our asses.” She’s one of many hoping the hard-won personal revelations, political developments, and environmental insights of the past year will lead to a more thoughtful post-lockdown future.

Whether we will translate the lessons of the last year into climate action remains unclear. By the second half of 2020 greenhouse gas emissions were already rising again. “We are putting the historic opportunity to make 2019 the definitive peak of global emissions at risk,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, recently told the Guardian. Even those who have strictly observed lockdown are understandably eager to return to their pre-pandemic lifestyles. And the new Congress has yet to pass a climate bill.

