What Past Plagues Tell Us About the Post-Covid City

Needless to say, “the past year been like watching the past 150 years of health narratives compressed into a few months, as Covid-19 somehow captures all the anxieties around disease spread discussed here,” Carr writes in the conclusion of her book, whose main chapters were completed before the pandemic. It’s hard to remember now, but in March 2020, public health officials were telling people to wash their hands and stop touching their face. That was good advice for a disease spread by heavy droplets, but over time, it became clear that Covid-19 was airborne—miasma-like, even—and mask mandates became widespread. But when the vaccine was deployed widely in early 2021, other precautions were all but abandoned—prematurely, it seems, as the virus continues to return, increasingly able to evade existing immunity.

Contemporary designers are already on the case, eagerly redesigning office spaces, retail outlets, and more for a post-Covid world. “In the future, protecting people from viruses will be one of the important functions of architecture,” architect Sun Dayong, founding partner of the firm Penda China, told the design magazine Dezeen in March 2021. Some of the “ad hoc changes” implemented, including distancing stickers and plexiglass dividers, are clearly subpar. But “given the politicization of individual choices such as masking and vaccines, I think environmental interventions and informed design are actually much more urgent than many people think they are,” Carr recently told Culture Study.

If the first century of the Industrial Revolution was defined by infectious disease, and the last few decades by chronic illness, then the future seems oriented toward designing for “mental health,” however poorly defined.

To date, pandemic design has coalesced around air purification, which harnesses tactics such as humidification, pressurization, filtration, and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to kill viruses suspended in the air. Building back with antimicrobial surfaces like copper and UV light could help, too. While getting every American to wear a mask in indoor public spaces is seemingly impossible, few would register, let alone protest, copper door handles or air filtration. But larger, societal-scale efforts—some sort of twenty-first century equivalent to the sewer system—have barely been dreamed up. This kind of mass mobilization, however, is what’s needed to revive core urban functions, including public transportation, which suffers from a lack of investment, competition from rideshare companies, and persistent but largely unsupported fears of contamination.

We won’t know exactly how the coronavirus has changed our built environment for years to come, Carr writes. But future developments will likely accelerate preexisting trends. Although urban design has emphasized public health for centuries, our current conception of “wellness” has become increasingly corporatized, deprioritizing the body and its physical surroundings in favor of a neoliberal and individualistic understanding of the mind. “Mindfulness” and “meditation” are treated as personal panacea, and cognitive behavioral therapy can make any worker more productive. At Amazon, where warehouse workers struggle to secure adequate access to bathrooms, the company has deployed “AmaZen” booths where they can “recharge.” If the first century of the Industrial Revolution was defined by infectious disease, and the last few decades by chronic illness, then the future seems oriented toward designing for “mental health,” however poorly defined.