What Past Plagues Tell Us About the Post-Covid City

Hundreds of thousands of obituaries have been written for the pandemic’s dead—including several prematurely drafted on behalf of American cities. “New York City is dead forever,” a viral blog post declared in August 2020. Tech workers allegedly abandoned San Francisco in droves. The pandemic “ended the boom of cities that started in the 1990s,” according to The Hill. And the urban expats were all in the market for a country estate.

Of course, some people really did move out, but others moved in. Two years into the pandemic, it’s clear that cities are doing just fine. Yet the urge to consign the metropolis to the ash heap runs deep, writes Sara Jensen Carr in her recently released book The Topography of Wellness: How Health and Disease Shaped the American Landscape. For all its obvious folly, it’s a trend that’s likely to continue through this pandemic—and the next one.

Urban landscapes have always been defined against the rural, Carr writes. In the early 1800s, cities were undeniably chaotic—a “ramshackle hybridity,” with animals, humans, industry, and their combined waste all crowded together. “It was not long before a reckoning came in the form of disease,” Carr continues, with cholera, typhoid, yellow fever, and diphtheria routinely decimating these populations. But instead of blaming obvious economic and social challenges facing poor, newly immigrated, and otherwise marginalized residents, anti-urbanists told a story about the supposed dangers of dense housing. The story stuck—and was reinforced by other quirks of medical thinking of the era.

At the time people believed in miasma, or the notion that illness spread by noxious vapors. One side effect of this, Carr argues, is that by equating dirty streets with disease and clean streets with wellness, health became increasingly a matter of aesthetics—and both became a matter of morality. That’s why architects and public health officials united to beautify and sanitize cities. Their success was undeniable: Epidemic disease was vanquished not only by vaccines and antibiotics, but by public health and sewer systems. Unfortunately, “the idea that disease disproportionately affected the poor because of insufficient hygiene habits or moral shortcomings persisted in popular opinion,” Carr writes. Those who continued to live in dirty, unhealthy, or otherwise ugly conditions were there, the thinking went, because they themselves were bad people.

Today, architects and designers still routinely claim to work in the name of wellness, though their specific interests have shifted. As epidemic diseases in urban America abated, designers worked to combat chronic disease, including heart disease, cancer, and obesity. They emphasized urban renewal, walkability, bike lanes, and other common features of today’s cityscapes. But an increasingly individualized narrative of health was already taking hold. While Carr writes that some still believe, as earlier urban designers did, that “the best strategy of controlling the spread of disease was controlling the urban environment and by proxy the behavior of people within it,” health is now traded as a “commodity”—standardized, certified, and inherently available only to a few.