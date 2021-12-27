It’s Put Up or Shut Up Time in the Fight Against Global Corruption

When Joe Biden entered the White House earlier this year, he arrived with the rising sense that the United States would at last realize the threats that illicit finance and trans-national corruption—kleptocracy, in other words—pose to both national security and domestic democracy alike. After all, the U.S. had just lived through four years of Donald Trump’s misrule, which provided a front-row seat to the spectacle created by a president drenched in anonymous wealth and bent on tilting American policy and subverting American democracy. Oligarchs and autocratic regimes alike exploited the opportunities that Trump’s corruption provided, launching efforts of so-called “strategic corruption” throughout his reign, knowing the White House would look the other way—if not offer a welcoming embrace.

Biden also swept to power amid a set of unprecedented policy moves geared toward finally begin patching up all of the U.S.’s numerous holes in its anti-money laundering regime. Just a few weeks before Biden’s inauguration, Congress passed legislation to finally ban the formation of anonymous shell companies in the U.S., the bedrock of the country’s years-long transformation into a haven for dirty money from around the world.

Biden didn’t take long to capitalize on that momentum. In just the first few months of his presidency, he took significant steps to make his own mark on the broader fight against kleptocracy. In June, the president formally elevated corruption as a “core national security interest,” placing it along the likes of terrorism and nuclear warfare for the first time. The White House also swiftly sanctioned Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, the man allegedly responsible for one of the greatest laundering schemes either country had ever seen—and who helped decimate local communities across the Midwest and Rust Belt in the process.