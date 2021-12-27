Is New Orleans Trading Internet Access for Corporate Surveillance?

A request for proposals went out this past spring, and the city later announced plans to work with the telecommunications firm Qualcomm and three other companies. A 240-page proposal, uploaded by the local publication The Lens, lays out how this partnership would work. The companies promise to deliver “digital equity” within two years, by providing broadband coverage across a 75-square-mile area—a project that will cost roughly $50 million. However, this service would only be “directed” by the city, while the corporate contractors would operate it. The funding would come from several areas: the new streetlights would save on energy costs, and many internet users would still pay for subscriptions. The proposal also says the contractors would collect data they could monetize and share with third parties. It specifically mentions traffic data that could be sold to parts manufacturers, insurance companies, and rideshare companies. Otherwise, Rhodes said in an interview, it’s unclear at this stage what data would be involved—though he said it will absolutely not identify people individually. “We’re prohibited by law from collecting personal identifying information, so I can guarantee you that will not happen,” he said. “No one wants to get sued.”

However, Marvin Arnold, an Eye on Surveillance organizer, told The Lens last month that he still has serious concerns, because the city’s current privacy regulations don’t go far enough. “New Orleans must implement comprehensive guardrails that ensure data privacy, information security, and constitutional protections,” he told the paper, “before any major projects that risk our personal liberties are considered.”

When Rhodes spoke at a hearing last month, council members also expressed uneasiness. Helena Moreno, the council president, said she wanted to be certain that if residents sign up for the internet service, Qualcomm and its partners won’t be selling their personal data in turn. “At the end of the day, this is for public benefit, not for someone to go get really rich off the backs of the people in New Orleans,” she said. “So if it’s really going to be a public benefit, then we need ensure sure that people’s privacy is 100 percent protected.”

Privacy experts at the national level see several takeaways in New Orleans’s experience. For one, when municipal governments unveil smart-city tech, they often imply that it was their idea to start with; but in reality, much of the momentum comes from private companies, which aggressively market their products to city officials (a point Rhodes has been transparent about). Once the projects get underway, these companies mostly stay out of the public eye. “That’s the MO throughout this sector,” said Lee Tien, a senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. “A lot of the work in this area will appear to the public with a government face, that then obscures the fact that there are these shadowy private companies that actually have tentacles in every single one of these cities.”