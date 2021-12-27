Is New Orleans Trading Internet Access for Corporate Surveillance?

When Rhodes spoke at a hearing last month, council members also expressed uneasiness. New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno said she wanted to be certain that if residents sign up for the internet service, Qualcomm and its partners won’t be selling their personal data in turn. “At the end of the day, this is for public benefit, not for someone to go get really rich off the backs of the people in New Orleans,” she said. “So if it’s really going to be a public benefit, then we need ensure sure that people’s privacy is 100 percent protected.”

Privacy experts at the national level see several takeaways in New Orleans’s experience. For one, when municipal governments unveil smart-city tech, they often imply that it was their idea to start with; but in reality, much of the momentum comes from private companies, which aggressively market their products to city officials (a point Rhodes has been transparent about). Once the projects get underway, these companies mostly stay out of the public eye. “That’s the MO throughout this sector,” said Lee Tien, a senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. “A lot of the work in this area will appear to the public with a government face, that then obscures the fact that there are these shadowy private companies that actually have tentacles in every single one of these cities.”

As for what data they might collect and how it could be valuable, Tien said even the tech companies may not have answers. Sometimes the business model is to collect data now and find uses for it later. As a purely hypothetical example, he said, a data scientist might look at a person’s driving patterns—perhaps using video data collected by smart traffic lights—to gauge whether she’s a likely candidate for Alzheimer’s. “Most of us who are not data scientists don’t really understand what kind of an effective telescope, or microscope, or lens that is—to be able to see more and more of what you do.”