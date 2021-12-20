The Making of Peter Thiel’s Networks

Thiel was born in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1967. The next year, his parents, Klaus and Susanne, moved to Cleveland, so that Klaus could attend graduate school at Case Western Reserve University. The city was burning that summer; a four-hour gun battle between the police and a group called the Black Nationalists of New Libya led to days of looting, fires, and further police crackdowns near campus. Klaus kept to his studies in engineering. After he had earned his master’s degree, the family moved around. They spent time in Johannesburg in South Africa, then Swakopmund in South West Africa (present-day Namibia), where Klaus worked on the construction of a uranium mine.

Chafkin sketches a peripatetic childhood. There is the scene where the strict German father, like a character out of a Michael Haneke movie, tells little Peter, “Death happens to all animals. All people. It will happen to me one day. It will happen to you.” (The boy had asked him a question about their cowhide rug.) There is the horrifying fact, according to a 1992 report Chafkin cites, that at the uranium mine, white employees handed out weekly pay to Black migrant workers from behind glass, apparently to avoid exposure to radiation. The workers, the report claimed, were “dying like flies.”

As Thiel learned in his campus war days, controversy is a highly effective way to get attention. And even negative attention has consistently benefited him.

Although childhood passes in a few pages, Chafkin gives the reader inclined to armchair psychoanalysis plenty with which to work. It is not difficult to imagine how this boy might grow up to be an intense and awkward man, still determined to win admiration, if not love, for the sheer coldness of his intellect. Later in the book, Chafkin characterizes Thiel as unable really to believe in any basis for human connection other than power, or in relationships that do not boil down to transactions. “As far as I could gather in my reporting for this book,” he writes, “Thiel’s life has been full of important relationships, but few that seem to transcend money or power.” Visitors to Thiel’s mansion in San Francisco tell Chafkin there were no photographs or items of sentimental significance on display. “Thiel’s homes,” one tells Chafkin, “look like stage sets, and it’s hard to tell someone actually lives in them.”



The story really takes off when Thiel enters Stanford University in the mid-1980s and begins to develop the persona of a provocateur—as well as the social network that would set up his career. He does not seem to have pursued popularity. Chafkin speaks to classmates who recall behavior that ranges from merely weird and obnoxious to aggressive. One student remembers him ostentatiously taking his daily vitamins in front of a public fountain, “as if intent on showing his classmates that he was, in every way, superior to his hung­over peers.” Chafkin also writes that on “at least two occasions, he told peers that he thought their concern about apartheid was overblown.” (Chafkin’s book includes a statement from Thiel’s spokesperson that Thiel had “no recollection of a stranger demanding his views on apartheid,” and that he had “never supported it.”) “He was a strange, strange boy,” one classmate tells Chafkin. But by the mid-1980s, there was a strong and well-funded conservative movement ready to welcome—and weaponize—students like him.