My Parents Are Growing Old With Cerebral Palsy—and Our Health Care System Is Failing Them

A 2016 study about exercise specifically for adults with CP—the first of its kind—suggests that an ongoing physical fitness regimen is effective in combatting this aggressive early aging, now understood to be a hallmark of CP. The finding is significant because for much of the twentieth century, the prevailing belief was that exercise was actually harmful to people with CP. Unfortunately, opportunities to apply the new knowledge about the benefits of physical activity are limited, because as CP patients grow up, intensive physical interventions become less available and less extensive. “Once you become an adult, a lot of that extra support goes away,” said Disability Rights Advocate and Consultant Anastasia Somoza. The process was similar for Grace Lapointe, a writer from Massachusetts with cerebral palsy. “Soon after I turned 18 and moved from my pediatrician to a [general practitioner], I started aging out of my CP specialists as well. They were considered pediatric.” This transition can present real problems. “They want to see a normal adult doctor, and that person has had maybe no education in what cerebral palsy actually is,” said Dr. Mark Peterson, an associate professor at the University of Michigan’s Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Part of the problem for people with CP and other childhood-onset disabilities is—surprise, surprise—the way health insurance works in the United States. Peterson explained that insurance companies cover treatment based on an injury model, funding physical therapy to rehabilitate specific injuries. This model makes no sense for someone with an ongoing condition. When Lapointe switched physical therapy providers, she learned this firsthand. “The new providers evaluated me every few weeks and seemed frustrated that I was still disabled!” she told me. “They specialized in rehab for adults with temporary sports injuries, not people with permanent disabilities.” Actor and writer Marianne Leone Cooper said that she encountered the same problem with her late son, who had CP; physical therapists were always trying to “fix him,” she said, rather than understanding that the aim was about helping him live better with his disability.

This problem is not unique to CP. Nick Stary, a corrective exercise specialist at Mo-Mentum Fitness, a gym in Huntington Beach, California where my mom gets help with exercises that she’s physically unable to do alone, said that roughly 90 percent of their clientele comes in with chronic issues that didn’t heal correctly after the few physical therapy sessions they were allotted. Like my mom, they pay out of pocket for additional help. “In many ways, [the insurance companies] are penny-wise and pound-foolish,” said Hurvitz. “Giving people more accessibility—making them more participatory—is going to decrease their health care costs.” Insurance companies could do more by covering ongoing help with exercise and other treatments that could help offset the effects of CP as people age and offering consults with out-of-state specialists, since experts on the condition are few and far between. And, as many other disabled people experience, getting repairs for or replacement wheelchairs and other mobility aids can be a hassle. “I wish we had more resources for exercising safely, managing pain, and taking care of our bodies,” said Lapointe.