How Cutesy Startups Capitalize on America’s Rotten Health Care System

Recently, holed up in my apartment awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test I’d waited three hours to secure from a publicly funded bus parked on the side of the road, I did what I imagine a lot of people experiencing inscrutable symptoms and a pervasive sense of ennui do. I opened Instagram, hoping to find a distraction. Unfortunately, social media platforms have a way of showing you exactly what you don’t want in moments of localized crisis, and so Instagram mostly told me what I already knew: All of my friends were either sick and quarantined or on their sixtieth hour or so of awaiting test results from LabQ, a private Brooklyn-based laboratory that has been scolded by New York Attorney General Letitia James for misrepresenting its PCR turnaround times.

There was a photo of testing lines crossing city blocks, a photo of someone in a Covid hotel, a photo of positive test results. Those grim images were briefly interrupted by the orange sherbet-colored boxes of On/Go at-home covid tests, offered in this case by a company named Ro. “Don’t panic trying to find a testing site,” the ad said. On the company’s website, I could buy two tests for $30, a bargain compared to the $100 kits sold by some enterprising retailers or the hassle of traveling to another state on the off chance I might find an open site.

Technically, the rapid Covid tests are being sold by Roman, Ro’s male health subsidiary. Around the time omicron panic set in, the On/Go at-home tests appeared on Roman’s website, improbably grafted in between medications for hair loss and premature ejaculation. The company, which launched in 2017, raised $500 million this year to expand its business based on the idea that on-demand health care will revolutionize the market, bringing its total investment to almost $900 million. In addition to Roman, it operates Rory (for women) and Zero (smoking cessation), along with a digital pharmacy and a service that amounts to Uber for in-home bloodwork. For a few months this spring, the company partnered with New York City to offer in-home vaccinations, utilizing the software it developed to schedule and track doctors; with the new round of investment, it hopes to remotely monitor patients with chronic conditions. Like a raft of similar companies that have exploded in recent years, it reimagines patients as consumers; it promises to “put you in control of your health,” with “no more taking time off from work, arranging for childcare, sitting in a crowded waiting room, or facing surprise bills.”

How depressing that almost two years into a public health crisis, as hospitals crumble and struggle to retain enough staff, among the only places to find an in-home test was a company founded to help men get it up, and that the next frontier of health care is a system designed to complement a culture in which it’s impossible to take time off when you get sick. This parallel health care market has become further entrenched through the pandemic—these private companies, many of them funded by venture capital and incubated in Silicon Valley, promise to upend the massive, unwieldly, expensive system that has failed so spectacularly to provide affordable and adequate care.

Facing an endless pandemic, watching omicron surge and running through uncanny scenes—crowded hospitals, long testing lines, chirpy Instagram ads stepping in to promise convenience and public good—it feels like the future is a spiralizing series of familiar scenes. We have vaccines and treatments and tests, but little has fundamentally changed about how the country manages a health crisis requiring consistency. Even The Atlantic’s Ed Yong, a typically measured voice, argues that while omicron shouldn’t be that serious, policy choices that have made it impossible for rural populations and low-income people to get tested or treated will be disastrous on a national scale.