How Cutesy Startups Capitalize on America’s Rotten Health Care System

In the vacuum where a widespread public health response might be, we have companies with nimble business models and endlessly customizable software to step in and put Band-Aids on gaping wounds. Almost a year ago, I reported for Jezebel on a hangover-cure startup that had pivoted from home IV treatments to Covid-19 testing, a company founded by two guys right out of college that had received municipal funding when cities struggled to source tests. For a brief moment they entertained offering vaccines and at-home testing; it appears in the nine months since they’ve gone back to focusing on $300 infusions to treat “brain fog” and stress. The cycle of glut and scarcity has been a near-constant since then: Recently, the New York Times reported one of the country’s leading rapid-test manufacturers decided it wasn’t making enough money and ordered some 2,000 workers to destroy inventory before they were all laid off, presenting a problem now that those tests are in high demand. So it’s hard not to feel somewhat cynical about a men’s health company getting in on the action when, until recently, the federal plan had been to force insurance companies to reimburse people who ordered similar tests.

Direct-to-consumer health care startups were popular before the pandemic. One Medical, a membership-based primary care startup, went public to great fanfare just a month before lockdowns swept the country. Not long after, workers criticized it for putting profits over worker safety and patient care; just this December, a House panel found the company did not distribute vaccines “equitably,” pushing people in search of inoculation to buy memberships and prioritizing the families of executives. But the failure of the company that arguably epitomized Silicon Valley’s obsession with health care to meaningfully disrupt anything didn’t slow the trend. In 2021, billions of dollars poured into direct-to-consumer health care companies that offered chat therapy or in-app medication purchases or treatment on demand. The medicalized model for startups has become so absurdly popular that Birchbox, a subscription beauty box, decided to jump into “FemTech” this year, offering blood testing that would determine which products it sent out.

Some of these companies surely stem from a genuine, if misplaced, desire to combat the forces that have made medical debt the leading cause of bankruptcy in the United States, or that allowed hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Americans to die of Covid-19. But more likely, we’re living through a moment in which a staggering number of companies have figured out how lucrative it is to harness the omnipresent terror that comes from living in a country where to get sick is to face not just illness but the loss of a job, financial ruin, and medical debt that follows a person for the rest of their life. It’s a cyclical relationship: How profitable would a membership-based primary care office or a medical chat bot be if health care were otherwise easy to access and cheap?

But the long pandemic has instead pushed an already tottering system to its breaking point and provided private companies more of a landscape to exploit; the “health care deserts” Ro says it’s serving with its proprietary artificial intelligence have expanded significantly over the last year. At least 21 rural hospitals have closed, with another 400 or so in danger of shutting their doors. As has been well documented, a provider shortage—fueled by travel nursing companies offering exorbitant rates to temporary workers and awful labor conditions for people not long ago described as “heroes”—has stretched medical infrastructure to an unmanageable point. As the disaster continues, there will be more holes to plug, and more money spent on funding the people who promise to reimagine care as a consumer good. In May, LabQ, the testing company that took 90 hours in some cases to return my friends’ PCR results, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest venture, a service that collects members’ “molecular and genetic information” along with lab results to “tailor a life plan” that will “optimize” health. As if what we need is more personal optimization and individual choice instead of basic infrastructure to help people stay alive.