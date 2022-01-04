“Under the speech and debate clause for members, if they choose not to honor a subpoena, I’m not sure that there is anything beyond that that we can do. I mean, we’re still looking at it. But to be honest with you, that’s why we asked the gentlemen we talked to to come voluntarily,” Thompson said. “We think if you’ve got something that you are aware of that occurred that contributed to January 6, why wouldn’t you want to come to the committee and say exactly what that is? You had taken an oath as a member of Congress. But we can’t make you come. So that’s unfortunate. But based on some of the text messages that the chief of staff [Mark] Meadows provided to our committee, it’s obvious they were involved in a lot of what’s going on.”

The committee’s investigation is ongoing and expansive. Other members of Congress could be asked to speak to the committee, Thompson said. He also didn’t shoot down senators being asked or subpoenaed if the committee starts subpoenaing federal lawmakers. “That is always possible. At this point, none of that is off the table,” Thompson said. “As a strategy, we want to talk to any and all who have information that we think could help us complete our body of work.” Likely senators would seem to include Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz of Texas or maybe Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville or Utah’s Mike Lee.

Within Democratic circles, there have been simmering questions (and a little frustration) over what it will take for the Justice Department to move on any of the findings of the committee or to recommend someone under its scrutiny for criminal prosecution. Thompson refrained from criticizing the attorney general or the Justice Department.