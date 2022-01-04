Thompson’s comments come as the committee moves to a new phase of its investigation on multiple fronts. The panel will hold televised hearings and begin releasing more specific findings of its investigation. The committee is also considering whether it can issue subpoenas to fellow members of Congress who have declined the committee’s request to share information and their potential involvement in the mob attack. Congressmen Jim Jordan and Scott Perry have declined the committee’s request to come before the committee as part of its investigation.

Thompson didn’t specify how close the panel is to issuing subpoenas to fellow members of Congress but conceded that beyond doing that, there aren’t many options to compel their lawmakers to participate.

“Under the speech and debate clause for members, if they choose not to honor a subpoena, I’m not sure that there is anything beyond that that we can do. I mean we’re still looking at it. But to be honest with you, that’s why we asked the gentlemen we talked to to come voluntarily,” Thompson said. “We think if you’ve got something that you are aware of that occurred that contributed to January 6, why wouldn’t you want to come to the committee and say exactly what that is? You had taken an oath as a member of Congress. But we can’t make you come. So that’s unfortunate. But based on some of the text messages that the chief of staff [Mark] Meadows provided to our committee, it’s obvious they were involved in a lot of what’s going on.”

The committee’s investigation is ongoing and expansive. Other members of Congress could be asked to speak to the committee, Thompson said. He also didn’t shoot down senators being asked or subpoenaed if the committee starts subpoenaing federal lawmakers. “That is always possible. At this point none of that is off the table,” Thompson said. “As a strategy we want to talk to any and all who have information that we think could help us complete our body of work.” Likely senators would seem to include Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz of Texas or maybe Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville or Utah’s Mike Lee.