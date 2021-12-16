Five Big Questions Raised by the New January 6 Revelations

Meadows is a former member of the House Freedom Caucus, that band of conservative radicals within the Republican caucus. It’s unclear who the lawmaker in question is, but given the former chief of staff’s ties and ideological alignment to them it might be a member of that caucus. Select committee members, including Cheney, have refrained from identifying the lawmaker. It may not end up having a lot to do with the events of January 6—or it may have been someone who was deeply involved in the events of that day.

3. What else is the committee sitting on?

One thing the January 6 committee members are eager to say is how much material they’re sifting through. They often note they have conducted hundreds of interviews, have thousands of pages of files passed over by people who have been subpoenaed (including Meadows himself before he stopped cooperating with the committee), and have followed up on hundreds of tips. Committee members have repeatedly said they would reveal more as they sift through what they have and better understand the context. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson on Wednesday tamped down on some speculating by saying on NBC that the number of text messages the committee has is less than a dozen and there wouldn’t be any more “surprises.”