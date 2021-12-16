Five Big Questions Raised by the New January 6 Revelations

It’s been an extraordinary few days for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol. The committee, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney in particular, have released a trove of new text messages and correspondence showing the lengths to which Donald Trump and his allies seemed willing to go to reverse the 2020 election results and allow supporters to violently storm the Capitol, endangering the lives of Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike alongside journalists and Capitol Hill staff. The committee released new information showing that even some of Trump’s most vocal backers in the media and among his staff had serious concerns about what was happening in the lead up to the Capitol.



“The dominant question that the committee has a laser like focus on is ‘what was Trump’s exact role in the assault on Congress in the insurrection?’” said Norm Eisen, who was the co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first impeachment of Donald Trump. “And we’ll know they’re making material progress in ascertaining that because of the wealth of information that has come out in the [Mark] Meadows contempt proceedings.”

But for all the committee has uncovered, there are now more and bigger questions on what comes next. Here are the top five questions going forward the committee must now grapple with.

