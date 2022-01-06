Don’t Take American Democracy for Granted

Lee Harvey Oswald was, presumably, a lone gunman. There were thousands storming the Capitol on January 6. Is this really the trajectory of America since 1963?

But the general attitude was that bad things only happened abroad. Despite the American history of violence and the half-forgotten truth that Franklin Roosevelt was nearly killed by a would-be assassin before he took office in 1933, it seemed unfathomable that a president could be shot and killed while riding in his limousine. Assassinations were what happened in Serbia on the cusp of World War I or in a horse-and-buggy America in 1901. They were not, as I innocently believed, part of a modern America filled with color TVs and cars featuring tail fins.



Etched in my memory amid the kaleidoscope of images after Kennedy was murdered was a trip to a candy store to get the latest editions of the New York newspapers. As I walked into the empty shop, there was the proprietor crying openly amid the black-bordered headlines. While there were pockets of Kennedy haters in 1963, what remains inspiring in hindsight was the national unity in our collective grief. In a Lou Harris Poll a week after the assassination, 54 percent of Americans said they felt like they had “lost a member of [their] own family.” During that same period, Americans ranked Kennedy just behind Abraham Lincoln (and ahead of FDR and George Washington) as the greatest figure in U.S. history, according to the National Opinion Research Center.

I have followed presidential campaigns as long as I can remember and covered them as a reporter since 1980. In all those years, I never paid much attention to the counting of the electoral votes by the vice president. There was never an ounce of drama to the ritual even when the vice president himself was the losing presidential candidate, as was the case with Richard Nixon (1960), Hubert Humphrey (1968), and Al Gore (2000).

Once again, I was enveloped in a naïve myth that just because something had not happened in recent American history meant that it couldn’t happen here. Coups and insurrections were supposed to be the stuff of banana republics and distant lands. The peaceful transfer of power was part of what made America revered as the world’s leading democracy.