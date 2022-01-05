January 6 Isn’t Over for Me and Many Others Who Lived Through It

But I don’t like talking about it. There’s something deeply uncomfortable about discussing something that happened to me rather than a story I ferreted out through reporting. I’ve made myself the story, the one thing a good reporter never wants to do. My personal story is just one sliver of a day, one snapshot out of thousands. It is rooted in emotion, it is not objective, and it is not comprehensive.

There are times I regret dragging my personal experiences out in the open; they’ve now become inextricably linked to my identity. That’s why I still receive interview requests to discuss January 6, which I sometimes accept for the reasons I’ve outlined above. But then there are those times when I might be at a party and the first thing a stranger says to me is, “So you’re the one who was at the Capitol on January 6.” And I want to throw something at their head.

Yet here I am again. There will be plenty of retrospectives on the anniversary of January 6. Reporters better than myself will analyze the minutiae of what happened, forecast what comes next, interpret the echoes rippling through our modern history, eulogize who and what was lost, and, as this piece soon will, share some personal reflections from those who were there. I’m sure that you now have your pick of articles. Thanks for reading this one.

As I have grown incredibly tired of recounting, I was in the Senate chamber when the rioters burst into the building shortly after 2 p.m. that day. At the time, I was working for CBS News, assigned to report on the Senate as it undertook the ostensibly boring process of counting Electoral College votes. (I wrote about this experience in detail for an essay published in Poynter in late January 2021. I invite you to read it, primarily because I am too tired to go through it again.)