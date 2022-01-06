Joe Biden’s January 6 Speech Is a Turning Point For His Presidency

A few moments later, Biden returned to the same theme—Trump’s complicity in the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War. After conjuring up the scene of the Capitol a year ago, including the mock gallows for Mike Pence, Biden said, “We didn’t see a former president who just rallied the mob to attack sitting in the private dining room of the Oval Office in the White House watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s Capitol under siege.”

History provided no template for Biden’s speech. Traditionally, to mark an anniversary, White House speechwriters look back at what other presidents have said on similar occasions. When Biden gave an address last September 11, his staff could call upon the prior remarks of Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

But nothing had prepared Biden to speak on the anniversary of a failed insurrection to overturn a free election. How do you mourn? How do you commemorate? How do you send the message: never again in America?