Joe Biden’s January 6 Speech Is a Turning Point For His Presidency

No one in politics should feel confident that they know how this speech will play for Biden and the Democrats in 2022 and beyond. It’s not like anyone could have posed a reliable poll question that asked in advance, “If President Biden denounced Donald Trump for trying to overthrow democracy, would that make you more or less likely to vote Democratic in November?” This was a decision that was made totally on gut and instinct.

Ideally, turning 2022 into a referendum on the future of American democracy might help deter suburban independents and wavering Republicans from voting GOP for Congress and state offices. Because of Trump, this has become a which-side-are-you-on moment of reckoning for old-fashioned Republicans.

Most, like Graham, have made the wrong moral choice. But it was surprising and heartening to read Karl Rove in the Wall Street Journal Thursday morning admit that the Republicans have a heavy “burden” after January 6. As this GOP partisan warrior put it, “There can be no soft-pedaling what happened and no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow our democracy.”

Much depends on the House January 6 committee as it prepares for public hearings late this winter or early spring. This will be the moment that will test whether the Biblical injunction that Biden quoted Monday will hold: “The truth shall make us free.” Will it ever be possible for the truth to break through the news silos of today so that a significant fraction of Trump voters accept the former president’s complicity in the January 6 rampage?